Confidential drug buys at center of Lima man's trial

Apr. 12—LIMA — The 11th-hour introduction of evidence Tuesday in the case of Anthony Brown caused a mid-day pause in the Lima man's trial.

Prior to the start of testimony on the trial's second day, defense attorney Denise Demmitt told Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser she just had learned of the existence of text messages between a confidential informant used by law enforcement and the informant's brother. She said those messages suggest there was an attempt by the two men "to play both sides against each other" by tampering with a controlled drug buy in Brown's case.

Two controlled drug purchases using the same confidential informant, or C.I., were conducted in May 2020 and were the basis for the execution of a West Central Ohio Crime Task Force search warrant at a North Charles Street residence owned by Brown. Drugs were allegedly discovered during that search.

The trial took an unexpected turn as the day began when the defense attorney brought to light the text messages between the informant and his brother.

"I did not receive these messages until Monday," Demmitt told the judge. She asked for the court's permission to call the informant's brother as a witness in the case.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca King-Newman objected, saying the informant's brother "is not someone we've been able to investigate" during nearly two years of trial preparation.

"If (the brother) is allowed to testify I would ask for a brief continuance so we can do our due diligence," the prosecutor said.

Kohlrieser did not immediately rule on a continuance, but did order a recess from mid-morning until mid-afternoon to allow the prosecution to research the surprise witness.

"We do not do trial by ambush here," Kohlrieser told Demmitt, saying that the defense was guilty of a violation of court rules with its late introduction of evidence.

Story continues

In anticipation of testimony by the informant's brother, Kohlrieser said it would be necessary to inform the man of his constitutional rights, including the right to remain silent and/or the right to consult with an attorney before testifying.

The man was brought into court briefly Tuesday morning and waived each of those rights.

The C.I. testifies

Jurors were brought back into the courtroom shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and heard testimony directly from the confidential informant. He said his brother was using drugs heavily in May 2020 and was working in conjunction with Brown in "ripping people off."

The informant walked jurors through two controlled buys of cocaine from Brown at the North Charles Street residence and told how task force members thoroughly searched him before and after each drug buy. He admitted being paid by the task force for his cooperation.

During cross-examination, the informant and Demmitt sparred frequently, so much so that the judge issued warnings to both. The defense attorney attempted to elicit testimony that the informant's brother was present during one of the controlled buys, but the C.I. vehemently denied that was the case.

The attorney also attempted to learn what type of legal trouble the informant may have been in at the time he worked for the task force, but the prosecutor objected and Kohlrieser did not allow that line of questioning.

"Were you and your brother working together?" Demmitt asked the informant.

"No," the man replied.

When King-Newman asked the C.I. if he would be surprised to learn that his brother may offer different testimony, the informant said he would not be surprised at all.

"I had my brother locked up a while back and he said he was going to get back at me," the man said.

Testimony will continue Wednesday in the case against Brown, who was indicted in July 2020 on two counts of trafficking in cocaine, felonies of the first degree, along with single counts of tampering with evidence and the aggravated possession of drugs (oxycodone), felonies of the third and fifth degree, respectively.

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0464.