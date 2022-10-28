How Will You Configure Your 2023 Honda Civic Type R?

Honda

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is here, and it's excellent. Honda announced pricing yesterday, and today, we just spotted that the configurator for the new hot-hatch is live. Normally car configurators are among our favorite time-wasters, but with the Civic Type R, there's only a handful of options you can select from.

You get a choice of five colors. The three pearl finishes add $395 to the sticker, optional forged wheels are also available, which seem steep at $3100, but aren't too bad relative to aftermarket forged wheels, and that's really it. Everything else is dealer-installed accessories, most notably a $2250 carbon-fiber wing. As before, Honda only offers the Civic Type R in one, very well-equipped trim, so there's really not much to configure here.

For myself, I'd have a hard time not ordering a Civic Type R in Championship white, the traditional Honda Type R color. The forged wheels are tempting too, as Honda claims they save a not-insignificant 5.29 pounds of unsprung weight at each corner, though I like the look of the standard wheels better. With the wheels, the MSRP is $47,485. A lot of money to be sure, but I think you'd be lucky to find one at that price. The old Civic Type R still routinely sells for at or above sticker, and demand for this one is going to be significant.

So, how would you get your Civic Type R?

