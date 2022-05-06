Confirmed: Here's why felony charges have been dropped against a former Columbia cheer coach

Melissa Todd, the former Columbia Central High School cheerleading accused of mismanaging the team’s funds, will no longer face felony charges.

Todd was indicted on March 11, 2021, by a Maury County Grand Jury on one count of theft, one count of forgery and one count of tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Her felony charges of tampering with evidence and forgery have been dismissed but a trial for her misdemeanor charge remains scheduled for local court.

The case is set for a bench trial in July.

District Attorney Brent Cooper confirmed that he pushed for the dismissal of the two felony charges to secure at least one conviction.

"It is not that unusual," Cooper told The Daily Herald. "We looked over everything in detail with the comptroller's office, and we made the decision that the one theft charge was going to be the easiest to prove."

Dropped charge decreases total potential jail time

The charge carries a minimum penalty of 11 months and 29 days of incarceration.

The dropped charges will decrease the potential prison sentence that Todd faces.

Under Tennessee law, forgery must be charged as a Class E felony. The charge results in standard penalties of one to two years in prison and up to $3,000 in fines. Incarceration terms can be longer for offenders who have previous convictions on their records.

Tampering charges carry a similar sentence in Tennessee, depending on the case.

“The proof on those was going to be more difficult to present to the judge than the theft change,” Cooper said. “You go to trial with what is the strongest and easier to prove. We are still preparing the case, and pending the results of the trial. We will see what happens.”

Parent: Disregard for district policy at root of Central cheer coach's indictment

Investigation sparked by former school board member's concerns

An investigation was carried out by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office after Carey Powers, a former school board member and parent of a Central High cheerleader, filed two formal complaints with the school system in November 2019 and July 2020, sharing concerns about the management of the team’s finances and coach Melissa Todd’s “unprofessional” conduct toward both parents and students.

The review revealed that school funds in the amount of $905.03 were used to pay for Todd's family member to attend a cheer competition in Orlando, Florida. Todd's family member was not an approved assistant or volunteer affiliate of the cheer program, and the family member’s trip was not eligible to be paid with school funds, the investigative report said.

CCHS: Columbia Central High School cheer coach indicted on theft, forgery allegations

Additionally, Todd could not account for $1,672.74 cash that was collected during fundraisers or through other sources. Due to the disarray of the cheer team’s records for collections and disbursements, investigators could not determine if all cheer funds were accounted for properly.

Investigators reported that Todd concealed information related to a $44,029.09 debt owed to Varsity Spirit from the school. The cheer coach used this vendor for uniforms, supplies, and equipment.

Todd received bills for the entire $44,029.09 debt by October 2019, but the debt was not revealed to investigators and school officials until July 2020.

She could not provide a full accounting for the purchases.

Thousands remain unaccounted for

Columbia Central has since paid the amount owed to Varsity Spirit.

The investigation also found that Todd had collected cash that was never deposited in the team's account.

Roger White: Columbia Central principal Roger White reassigned following cheer coach indictment

More than $7,000 in funds remain unaccounted for.

The Comptroller's Office said Todd stopped responding to investigators’ requests for more information. Investigators eventually held a meeting with the school principal to emphasize the importance of the matter.

The discovery led to the reassignment of the school’s principal, Roger White, who had served as Central’s chief administrator since the 2012-13 school year and holds tenure within the district.

White was assigned to serve as an assistant principal at McDowell Elementary School as the school prepared to permanently close.

