Confirmed: The New Toyota Supra Also Offers a (BMW) Four-Cylinder Engine

From Car and Driver

UPDATE 1/14/19: Toyota has released global specs on the new Supra, confirming that a four-cylinder will be offered in other markets. As we reported before, it's BMW's turbocharged 2.0-liter B48 engine. In what Toyota dubs the Supra SZ, the engine in its lower state of tune makes 194 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque, while the Supra SZ-R's version of the turbo four makes 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque-the same as in the Z4 30i, which is coming to the U.S. Toyota says that the four-cylinder Supra won't be offered on our shores for at least the first few years of its run here, although we wouldn't rule it out entirely.

It’s been confirmed for some time now that the Toyota Supra will be powered by a turbocharged inline-six, an engine that fits neatly within the Supra lineage-never mind the fact that it’s sourced from BMW, which will get a new Z4 from the same architecture. Now, a new report from Road & Track suggests that Toyota’s new sports car additionally will offer a cheaper four-cylinder variant with a 2.0-liter turbo four that also comes from Bavaria.

The intel comes from an internal document from the transmission supplier ZF, which enumerates various powertrain details for the new Supra, code-named A90. It shows that BMW’s ubiquitous B48 turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four will be found in the Toyota, producing 262 horsepower. It’ll be paired with ZF’s 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission, the one found in myriad automotive applications; the same transmission will be offered on the six-cylinder Supra, which uses a 335-hp version of BMW’s B58 3.0-liter turbo six. Supra chief engineer Tetsuya Tada also confirmed the four-cylinder option to R&T, saying it will be less expensive than the six, naturally.

We’re still not sure whether or not the new Supra will eventually offer a manual transmission in addition to the ZF auto. Various rumors have swirled about this crucial piece of equipment, but since the manual likely wouldn’t be made by ZF, these documents don’t shed any more light. We’ll hold out hope, although the fact that the Z4 roadster will exclusively use the ZF automatic with essentially the same engines doesn’t bode well-or Toyota could scoop BMW and be the only ones to offer a manual on this platform in the U.S.

See more of our coverage of the new 2020 Toyota Supra including information on pricing and trim levels and details about the first 1500 cars that are designated as Launch Edition models.

('You Might Also Like',)