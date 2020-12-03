Confirmit Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer

·3 min read

Confirmit placed in the Leaders' Quadrant based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision.

NEW YORK and OSLO, Norway and LONDON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmit has been named one of the four Leaders in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer.

According to Gartner, "A Magic Quadrant identifies and analyzes the most relevant providers in a market. To be included in this Magic Quadrant, each vendor had to demonstrate that it satisfied certain criteria."

The definition of the Leader Quadrant, according to Gartner is, "Leaders have the ability to execute their vision through VoC products, services and demonstrably solid business results in the form of revenue and earnings. Leaders have significant successful customer deployments in a wide variety of industries — from small businesses through to multiple proofs of deployment for more than 1,000 users. They are often the vendors against which other providers measure themselves."

This year, Confirmit merged with data visualization specialists, Dapresy, adding advanced new reporting capabilities to its already extensive platform that encompasses data collection, text and social analytics, action management, and AI-driven strategic planning tools. The flexibility of the solutions ensure customers can use insight to tell stories that fuel action.

The report states: "VoC applications enable application leaders supporting Customer Experience to enhance the way they listen to and understand customers. The insight generated creates actions that help improve customer loyalty and provide measurable business benefit."

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the space where we believe we do some of our best work – helping our clients listen to and leverage the Voice of the Customer for smarter business decisions and better outcomes," said Kyle Ferguson, CEO at Confirmit. "We have made it our mission to be a true partner to our clients in that process, no matter how sophisticated their needs, and are proud to be recognized by Gartner for just that."

The report is available here.

Gartner disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Confirmit
Confirmit's solutions are built by insights professionals, for insights professionals. Market Research, customer experience and employee engagement consultants around the world rely on our solutions to turn insight into stories that fuel action. The heart of our business is the people behind our technology, and we work as a partner to deliver the flexibility and power you need to understand and manage experiences, emotions, and behaviors so you're always one step ahead.

To find out more about us, visit www.confirmit.com

Media Contact:
Sara Beth Fahey
Matter Communications
confirmit@matternow.com

