Confiscated dirt bikes and ATVs bulldozed in NYC

Nearly 100 dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles confiscated by the NYPD were bulldozed Tuesday in New York City's Brooklyn borough. Mayor Eric Adams called the vehicles, which are illegal on the city's streets, "extremely dangerous."

