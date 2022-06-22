Confiscated dirt bikes and ATVs bulldozed in NYC

Reuters Videos

STORY: New York City Mayor Eric Adams waved a checkered flag to start the bulldozing event, where 100 dirt bikes and ATVs (all-terrain vehicles) were crushed."Dirt bikes and ATVs are not only a nuisance and an annoyance to us, but they are extremely dangerous," he said. "The NYPD heard the call and they did a Herculean task to get rid of these loud, intimidating and dangerous and illegal dirt bikes and ATVs that are on our street."The 100 bulldozed dirt bikes and ATVs were part of the 2,000 illegal vehicles already impounded by the NYPD this year, an 88% increase from last year."As you can see from the number of bikes here today, we are making good on that promise -- 900 bikes more than what they were able to remove last year, 88% increase because of the work of the New York City Police Department and communities," Adams said. "They will be crushed today so that they can never terrorize our city again. Each and every one of them, they will be turned into scrap metal and eventually recycled. The motorbikes are destroyed rather than resold or donated in order to prevent them from returning to our streets and not allow them to operate again."Dirt bikes and ATVs, made for charging down unpaved roads, are not legal on New York City streets.