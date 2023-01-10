Conflagration in Moscow: roof collapses, firefighting aircraft involved

A huge fire broke out in a warehouse near Dmitrovskaya metro station in Moscow on the afternoon of 10 January. The 500-sq.-m roof of the building has collapsed and aircraft have been brought in to put the fire out.

Source: Baza and Zvezdanews Russian Telegram channel; Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Details: The fire started in a car wash building at 1 Dobrolyubov Street and covers an area of 2,000 sq. m. Next to the car wash is an annexe providing accommodation.

More than 200 people are reported to have escaped from the warehouse building. No casualties have been reported so far.

The fire has been assigned complexity level 3, and it is noted that there is a threat of cylinders exploding.

The 500-sq.-m roof of the building later collapsed.

Aircraft have reportedly been brought in to extinguish the fire.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!