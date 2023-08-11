'Conflict' forces judge to assign new lawyer for man charged in Stockton sergeant shooting

The gang member accused of shooting a Stockton police sergeant in the chest won't be represented by the public defender's office.

The Public Defender’s Office — typically assigned to represent people facing criminal charges, but who can’t afford an attorney — declared a conflict of interest Thursday morning in the case against 20-year-old Sunthawon "Benny" Savon during the man's second appearance in a superior courtroom in downtown Stockton.

The 20-year-old was charged last Friday with eight counts including attempted murder of a police officer and carjacking after he allegedly stole a Lexus and then shot a sergeant who was chasing him in a police SUV.

The shooting led to a daylong standoff in which police with SWAT equipment, including assault weapons, surrounded an entire north Stockton neighborhood where they believed Savon was hiding. The alleged shooter was captured that day and arrested.

In a phone call Thursday, lead Public Defender Miriam Lyell said her office “wouldn't be able to zealously represent (Savon) based on other witnesses that we represent.”

In general, conflicts arise when the interests of one of the public defender's clients are at odds with the interests of another defendant, victim or witness the office is representing in a case. It's possible, those charged in the crimes stemming from that day, could testify against Savon.

Lyell couldn’t disclose specifics about the reason for the conflict of interest, she said. However, multiple people were detained during the daylong police standoff last week. It's unclear who else may have been charged.

Without a public defender to fight Savon’s numerous charges — which carry a potential sentence of life in prison — the judge overseeing Savon's proceeding Thursday assigned him a private "conflict" lawyer.

Stockton attorney Darrell Griffin is tasked with representing Savon as his case moves forward. The judge ordered the 20-year-old back in court on Aug. 25 for a formal arraignment, which Griffin is expected to attend.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Man charged in Stockton police shooting gets new lawyer after 'conflict'