As Conflict in Idlib Escalates, Turkey's Balancing Act Is Tested

The recent turn of events in Idlib, an opposition stronghold in north-western Syria undergoing bombardment by the Syrian military, has put Turkey in a difficult position. Since the end of January, Syrian regime forces have killed 13 Turkish soldiers who were monitoring a tense ceasefire in Idlib. It now looks like the Syrian army is gradually winning the battle for Idlib.

For the past few years, Turkey has played its alliances with Russia and the US interchangeably to affect the turn of events in northern Syria. Its goal is to protect its sphere of influence from both Kurdish rebels and the forces of the Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad. But Turkey lacks a long-term strategy to settle the humanitarian crisis in the Idlib province and the military crisis that its allies – the Syrian rebels – face.

