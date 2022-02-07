Conflict over cellphone purchase motivated Arlington parking lot killing, police say

A man on Saturday shot to death another man who confronted him in an Arlington parking lot about taking just-purchased cellphones in violation of their agreement, police said.

The suspect agreed to sign up for iPhones for the victim, a 31-year-old man, at an AT&T store a shopping center in the 4100 block of South Cooper Street, Arlington police said.

The victim was to buy the phones and pay Yi for his part, according to a detective’s account described in an affidavit supporting the arrest of the suspect, Jacob Yi, 20.

After Yi purchased the phones about 3 p.m., he tried to leave the parking lot with the phones and the victim’s credit card, police said, citing the account of a witness.

The victim parked behind the Uber in which Yi was sitting and said he wanted the phones Yi had purchased. Yi refused. When the victim asked Yi to leave the vehicle, Yi pulled a gun and opened fire, according to the affidavit.

A 29-year-old man with the victim also was shot and hid behind a pillar after he was fired upon. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said

Police arrested Yi on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon. He had an active arrest warrant related to a weapons charge.

Yi declined to speak with detectives. Police released a second person who was detained with Yi at the scene.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the homicide victim’s name on Sunday night.