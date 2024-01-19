Conflict resolution discussed by youth at annual revival in Gainesville

Discussion about conflict resolution among youth and a moving sermon by a local pastor highlighted the second day of the 2024 Alachua County Empowerment Revival.

Held Thursday at DaySpring Baptist Church in northeast Gainesville, the discussion featured a panel of five high school students - Eastside High School students Justice Alexander, Leilani Mills and Garyel Tubbs; Shanaya Brown, a student at Gainesville High School and Caleb Little-Thomas, a student at P.K. Yonge Developmental Research School.

The discussion was moderated by Zeriah Folston, director of the city of Gainesville’s Office of Equity and Inclusion.

“We live in a generation now where conflict is rampant,” Folston said, as he asked the panelists to describe how they deal with conflict resolution.

“I take it to God first,” Mills said. “I talk to my mom who can help me with what I’m going through. It’s important to reflect, then take action.”

“I use discernment to see if it’s something to deal with,” Tubbs said. “I pray about it then go to a mentor to give me words of wisdom to guide me towards the resolution.”

Folston asked how adults can be better when talking to the youth about conflict.

Tubbs, Mills and Little-Thomas said adults need to meet youth where they are.

“The youth see adults in power dynamics and most of you all are lecturing us,” Tubbs said. “Step off the power dynamic pedestal and meet us where we are at the moment.”

“It feels like a lecture when it should feel like a conversation,” Mills said. “Talk to the person at their age not like a three-year-old.”

“Don’t talk at us, talk to us,” Little-Thomas said. “Make the environment feel safe for you and your child when they are talking to you.”

Brown said she usually writes down the issues that are going on to better resolve the situation.

“When I’m writing it out, I can cross it and can handle it,” Brown said. “It helps me visualize how to handle conflict.”

Alexander and other panelists shared how the power of music and media, and one’s environment can influence someone to resort to violence.

“We as a community must choose between the condemnation of violence or the condoning of violence,” said Alexander, this year’s Edna M. Hart Keeper of the Dream Scholarship that is awarded by the MLK Jr. Commission of Florida Inc. “Lyrics and melodies are crucial to what you want to convey. There are Black producers who are doing a wonderful job and on the opposite end there are Black producers creating shows that display negative stereotypes of our people.”

Each panelist received a book scholarship to help them pay for books when they enter college.

The Rev. Dr. Tyrone Blue, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church, was the guest speaker during Thursday’s revival.

“We thank you God that we have a platform for our young people,” Blue said.

Five local high school students participated in a panel discussion about conflict resolution during the second night of the Alachua County Empowerment Revival held Thursday at DaySpring Baptist Church in NE Gainesville. (Credit: Photo by Voleer Thomas, Correspondent)

He preached about Gideon as he referenced scripture from Judges 7:1.

It is necessary to allow God to remove people from your life who do not have your best interest at heart, Blue said.

“You don’t need signs,” Blue said. “You need to increase your faith. To increase your faith, I’m going to reduce your forces. God will use elimination and reduction to remove things from your life.”

The Rev. Dr. Tyrone A. Blue lifts his arms to praise God as he delivers the sermon Thursday night during the second night of the three-night 2024 Alachua County Empowerment Revival held at DaySpring Baptist Church in NE Gainesville. (Credit: Photo by Voleer Thomas, Correspondent)

Blue gave three reasons why the season of reduction is necessary. The first is that God will get the praise and not man, second is that God must expose certain people in your life and last is that the group God eliminated has no vision.

The Alachua County Empowerment Revival Team hosted day two of its annual revival on Thursday at DaySpring Baptist Church in NE Gainesville. (Credit: Photo by Voleer Thomas, Correspondent)

“All of them who don’t add value in your life have to go,” Blue said. “I want people who will watch my back. Iron sharpens iron. There are seasons that are necessary for God to remove and subtract from your life.”

The revival ends tonight (Jan. 19) at DaySpring Baptist Church at 1945 NE Eighth Ave.

The guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Delores Cain of Heritage Christian Community Baptist Church in Tampa.

