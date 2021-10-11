The conflicting issue of warming up your car in the winter
Do you, or don't you. As temperatures drop, many tend to use this time to warm up their car before leaving the house, but it could be dangerous, or even illegal.
A crocodile carcass was found on a beach in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur on Friday in what might be a first-of-its-kind discovery.
California took another step toward its goal of ridding the state of all gas-powered engines thanks to a new bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday.
The 4 1/2-year-old bull elk was first spotted in July 2019 with a tire wrapped around its neck.
His brother was found dead in September near the park’s second-largest lake.
A "moderate" geomagnetic storm is forecast for the Earth on Monday, which could cause fluctuations to the power grid.
Huntington Beach and the oil industry have been intertwined for more than a century. Derricks used to line the beach.
“That’s some Florida level stuff right there.”
The woman sustained serious injuries after falling about 15 feet off the trail, the Maui Fire Department said.
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck just offshore of Hawaii’s Big Island on Sunday afternoon, rattling communities across the archipelago.
Heating or cooling? I do both. FanFan61618/Flickr, CC BY-SATo help curb climate change, President Biden has set a goal of lowering U.S. greenhouse gas emissions 50%-52% below 2005 levels by 2030. Meeting this target will require rapidly converting as many fossil fuel-powered activities to electricity as possible, and then generating that electricity from low-carbon and carbon-free sources such as wind, solar, hydropower and nuclear energy. The buildings that people live and work in consume subst
About 25%, or 1 in 4 units of critical infrastructure, such as police stations, airports and hospitals, are at risk of being rendered inoperable due to flooding, a comprehensive new report finds. The report points to climate change for heightening risks. Why it matters: The new national inventory of flood risk during the next thirty years, which takes into account climate change-driven increases in sea levels and heavy precipitation events, is the first of its kind.Get market news worthy of your
The female mountain lion, named Monrovia, was the first cougar to be rescued, rehabilitated and released in California, wildlife officials said.
Severe storms brought suspected tornadoes and baseball-sized hail to parts of Oklahoma, but there were no reports Monday of deaths or injuries. The severe weather system that hit Oklahoma late Sunday also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas, and more stormy weather is predicted for later this week in parts of the central U.S. Severe weather is not unusual in the Southern Plains in October, said Chuck Hodges, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
The wind will be so strong in some areas that PG&E is warning thousands of customers - including some in Fresno, Kings and Merced counties - that their electricity could be shut off.
Hopefully, you didn’t let the beautiful weekend weather go to your head because storm fronts are moving into Chicago Monday, bringing with them possible thunderstorms, rain, damaging winds and maybe even tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service’s Chicago office. Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the White Sox and the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field, ...
After water levels at a California dam fell to historic lows this summer, the main hydropower plant it feeds was shut down. If extreme drought persists, federal officials say a dam in Arizona could stop producing electricity in coming years. Severe drought across the West drained reservoirs this year, slashing hydropower production and further stressing the region’s power grids.
They’re more versatile and environmentally friendly, too.
Three weeks since its eruption upended the lives of thousands, the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island is still spewing out endless streams of lava with no signs of ceasing.
A two headed diamondback terrapin hatchling is being cared for at the Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center since it arrived two weeks ago.
Firefighters extinguished a huge blaze that broke out in a storage tank at one of Lebanon's main oil facilities in the country's south Monday. The fire sent orange flames and a thick black column of smoke into the sky. Energy Minister Walid Fayad said the fire broke out when workers were transferring gasoline from one storage tank to another in the coastal town of Zahrani.