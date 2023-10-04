Conflicting rulings on Cincinnati gun laws expected to be reviewed by Ohio Supreme Court

Two Hamilton County judges have issued conflicting rulings about whether the city of Cincinnati can regulate guns, creating an unusual situation that is expected to be reviewed by the Ohio Supreme Court.

On Sept. 14, Common Pleas Judge Jennifer Branch said the Ohio Constitution’s home rule provision allows local governments to enact ordinances to regulate firearms. Branch’s ruling was hailed by the city. Mayor Aftab Pureval and Police Chief Theresa Theetge held a news conference on the courthouse steps the day Branch’s decision was released.

But the previous week, in a different case that didn’t receive publicity, Common Pleas Judge Melba Marsh found that state law voided a city gun ordinance. The Ohio Supreme Court, Marsh said, has twice found that the state law “does not unconstitutionally infringe on municipal home rule authority.”

In her decision, Marsh said state lawmakers sought to ensure there is a “uniform, predictable set of laws concerning firearms” throughout the state, to prevent municipalities from creating a “patchwork panoply” of different laws that would only cause confusion.

“The question has been decided by a higher court,” Marsh wrote, “and this court must follow the law.”

The city of Cincinnati is appealing Marsh’s ruling. The state is appealing Branch’s decision.

What’s being considered is who has the ultimate say in how gun laws are written and enforced in Ohio: Does the state get to decide? Or do local governments have the flexibility to make laws that fit their own unique circumstances?

City ordinances

The separate cases surround gun-related ordinances enacted this year, which the city wants to enforce. One addresses the storage of guns to keep them away from children. The second prohibits people convicted of domestic violence or who are subject to a protection order from possessing firearms.

Under the ordinances, violations are misdemeanor crimes, punishable by up to a year in jail.

In one case, the city is suing over an Ohio gun law that according to the city tries to prevent every municipality in the state from passing its own gun regulations.

The other involves a lawsuit filed by a man facing charges that he left a firearm “sitting out” in an apartment with two 13-year-old boys. (One of the boys accidentally shot the other, wounding him.)

The man’s attorneys say the state gun law preempts any local regulation of firearms.

They also say the man is caught up in a politically fueled effort by a city administration that wants to be seen as doing something about gun violence.

The question of home rule

Mark Painter, a former judge and one of the attorneys representing the man, said that the ordinances won’t create real change.

“It’s all grandstanding by the city,” Painter said.

Ken Katkin, a professor at Northern Kentucky University’s Chase College of Law, said he expects the cases to end up in the Ohio Supreme Court.

Katkin said the law is “inherently self-contradictory” when applied to this situation. The gun law doesn’t allow local gun regulations − but that could be seen as violating a city’s right to home rule, as dictated by the state constitution.

It's another round in a national battle between cities and states over who has the authority to regulate firearms. Columbus recently saw a state appeals court rule against its gun laws, finding that the state law preempted them.

Katkin said there are plausible arguments on both sides, but he believes judges will rule along partisan lines.

“Every judge, at every level, with a 'D' next to their name is going to side with the city,” he said. “If they’ve got an 'R' next to their name, they’re going to side with gun owners.”

