Confluence brothers will not face off at trial in a case that involved their mom and a gun

Two Confluence brothers will not face each other at trial in Somerset County Court from an incident that happened on April 28 that involved their mother and a gun.

Glenn Mitchell II, 49, indicated he had had it with his brother, Zachary Mitchell, 41. He told police his brother "was flipping out...and arguing with their mother." He retrieved his .22 caliber revolver from his bedroom.

Next, Glenn walked quickly into the hallway where his brother was standing and pointed the gun at his brother and fired one shot into the ceiling.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, after shooting into the ceiling near where Zachary was standing, Glenn pointed the gun at his brother and threatened him.

Police get involved

At nearly 8 a.m. April 28, state police were dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence along Listonburg Road in Addison Township.

On the way to the residence, police were told "an involved party" had left the scene in a silver Toyota Corolla, according to Trooper Jason Delaini in the affidavit.

Police stopped the vehicle on Hogback Road in Lower Turkeyfoot Township. Zachary Mitchell was driving. He told police there was "an ongoing domestic dispute at their residence and that his brother, Glenn, had fired a gun at him, yesterday morning," Delaini wrote. Next, Glenn Mitchell "pointed the gun at him again." He told Zachary that "the next one won't miss."

Police arrested Zachary and drove him back to the residence where the alleged domestic dispute took place.

Once there, Glenn, Zachary and their mother were interviewed. Glenn told police the gun was under his pillow on his bed. The firearm was found and seized as evidence. The gun was loaded with seven rounds. Glenn also was arrested.

The back story

Zachary told police after his brother threatened him with the gun the day before, he began throwing things down the hallway and stairs and something he threw struck his mother on the side of her head. She told police she ended up at the hospital.

She had a laceration and stitches on the left side of her forehead, near her hairline, according to the affidavit.

Zachary told police "he did not know his mother was in the hallway and that it was an accident."

His mother told police she "did not know anything about the gun being fired in the residence." She told police that Zachary started arguing with her again that morning over gas money and then left in her car.

According to Delaini, "While on scene, I observe a bullet hole on the ceiling, near the end of the hallway where Z. Mitchell was standing. The ceiling in the hallway was observed to be approximately 7 feet high and it is my belief that the bullet traveled in close proximity to the victim, prior to impacting the ceiling."

What now

A preliminary hearing for the brothers was held Thursday afternoon before District Judge Douglas McCall Bell of Meyersdale. Zachary's attorney is public defender Tiffany Stanley. Glenn's attorney is Domenic Pietropaolo of Pittsburgh.

Both brothers' charges were moved to nontraffic offenses. Initially, Glenn was charged with aggravated assault, a felony, and lesser graded offenses of reckless endangerment and making terroristic threats, misdemeanors and harassment, a summary. Glenn was placed on a $2,500 monetary bond, which he posted April 28. His charges were changed to nontraffic disorderly conduct and harassment.

Zachary's original charges of simple assault and making terroristic threats, misdemeanors, and a summary harassment, also were moved to nontraffic as a harassment offense. Initially, he had been placed on an unsecured $2,500 bond. They both will face fines in this case.

Zachary also faces charges by state police of drunken driving and four related offenses from an incident on April 28.

