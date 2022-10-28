Confluence man who held up an older woman in her home placed in probation program

A 23-year-old Confluence man was placed into probation stemming from his involvement in an armed home invasion on Valentine's Day in 2020.

Dylan Michael Garland was allegedly part of a duo who held a 79-year-old woman at gunpoint in her Lower Turkeyfoot Township home while they robbed her of valuables and household items.

At his sentencing in the Somerset County Court of Common Pleas President Judge D. Gregory Geary placed him on probation for five years, with three of those years on electronic monitoring.

The other half of the duo accused of the crime, Troy Wilburn, 23, of Confluence, faces charges from the incident and is on the county's criminal trial list for January.

During the investigation, police said they determined that this was not a random act and the residence was specifically targeted. During the talks with the defendants, police learned that the woman's granddaughter owed one of the men $220 and would not pay him.

According to court documents, the woman was forced to lay on the floor covered with a blanket while one of the duo stayed with her and the other went through the house — about 15 minutes. At one point, she lifted the blanket because she could not breathe and needed air. She told police the man that was with her threatened her.

Among the items taken were three sets of engagement/wedding rings, cash, a necklace, five bottles of vodka and seven bottles of beer, shoes and a marriage certificate, according to a police report.

Initially, the two men were charged with felony counts of burglary, robbery, theft, reckless endangerment and simple assault. Garland was also charged with two felony counts of a firearms act violation for possessing a stolen handgun used during the robbery.

After a plea agreement, Garland pleaded guilty to one count of burglary, a first-degree felony, and theft by unlawful taking, a third-degree felony. He was facing a maximum sentence of 27 years in a state prison, which could have actually mean about 41 to 60 months up to 15 years in state prison.

