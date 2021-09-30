Is Confluent (CFLT) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Select Strategy” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Strategy outperformed in a second-quarter rotation into growth stocks, fueled by a comeback in the higher growth disruptors we have owned for a number of years. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of ClearBridge Investments, the fund mentioned Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) and discussed its stance on the firm. Confluent, Inc. is a California, United States-based software company with a $15.8 billion market capitalization. CFLT delivered an 11.66% return for the past month, and it closed at $58.76 per share on September 29, 2021.

Here is what ClearBridge Investments has to say about Confluent, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"The new issue market remains an attractive source of new ideas and we participated in four IPOs in the latest period. Confluent sells and distributes a commercialized version of open source software called Kafka created by former executives at LinkedIn. The solution allows enterprise users the ability to capture data in real time as it is streaming. A prime use case is capturing real-time inventory across retail stores and distribution centers to enable omni-channel commerce. We believe it is early days in the company’s commercialization of this technology which can capture data in both on-premise and hybrid cloud environments. Global-e Online, meanwhile, removes many of the frictions around cross-border ecommerce by handling the different tax structures, languages, currencies, local logistics and fulfillment/returns for any size retailer. The company’s initial customers have been mostly mid to higher end retailers but an investment by Shopify should enable Global-e to significantly increase merchant reach."

Photo by Hack Capital on Unsplash

Based on our calculations, Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. CFLT was in 30 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021. Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) delivered a 37.48% return in the past 3 months.

