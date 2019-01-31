Confront or ignore? What history says President Trump should do in the State of the Union address

WASHINGTON – Fire back or duck for cover?

President Trump is slated to deliver his postponed State of the Union address Tuesday at a time of crises left and right. Yet another former adviser, this time political provocateur Roger Stone, has been indicted as special counsel Robert Mueller seems to be nearing the end of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. And the interim deal that ended the record-breaking government shutdown – a showdown that damaged Trump's standing and delayed his big speech – expires 10 days later.

But he is hardly the first president to deliver the annual address while under fire. At times of attack, investigation and even impeachment, his predecessors have stood before a Joint Session of Congress to assert their power and try to steady their footing, albeit with varying degrees of success.

The State of the Union was both an opportunity and a minefield for them, as it is now for Trump.

"The stakes are high because things have been going off-rail for the president," says Darrell West, a political scientist at the Brookings Institution and author of Divided Politics, Divided Nation: Hyperconflict in the Trump Era. The Feb. 5 speech could be a chance for Trump to spotlight administration priorities beyond building a wall along the southern border.

Here's a rundown on the lessons of history from three previous presidents who delivered State of the Union addresses at perilous times.

1. Defend

In 1968, Lyndon Johnson addressed a nation bitterly divided over the Vietnam War he had expanded. Political opponents were trying to undercut the Great Society programs he had pushed through in the aftermath of JFK's assassination. Law and order was a leading public concern.

"I report to you that our country is challenged, at home and abroad," Johnson began, striking an unusually somber tone. Then he launched into his standard defense of his actions in Vietnam. The response in the chamber that night and across the country in the days that followed made it clear that he had failed in his goal to heal divisions. He did more to harden views than change minds.

"Generally, the responses were not very strong, not very positive," says Kyle Longley, director of the LBJ Presidential Library and author of LBJ's 1968: Power, Politics and the Presidency in America's Year of Upheaval. Conservative commentator William F. Buckley Jr., called it "a considerable failure politically and personally."

Two months later, LBJ shook the political world by announcing that he would not seek re-election.

2. Confront

In 1974, Richard Nixon touted his achievements in the White House, including stemming the rise in crime, protecting the environment, ending the military draft and moving to conclude the Vietnam War, then the longest in U.S. history. Then he added what he called "a personal word" about the scandal that was on everybody's mind.