Confrontation between women leads to shooting in Manchester

Dec. 6—A woman was shot in the leg by another woman overnight Saturday in Manchester after an altercation at an Elm Street bar, according to city police.

Police said the victim showed up at Catholic Medical Center about 1:45 a.m. Sunday. She told them she had been at the 603 Bar and Grill, the site of the former Penuche's bar, when one of her friends got jumped by a group of women inside the bar.

The shooting victim and her friends departed, and while driving noticed a vehicle following them. They pulled over near Notre Dame Avenue and Sullivan Street and women got out of both cars. The shooting victim told police that she recognized one of her pursuers from the confrontation at the bar.

"She said the female had a gun and started firing shots," police said. "That's when she was shot in the leg and her friends immediately drove her to the hospital."

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

At the scene, investigators found several spent shell casings and a vehicle that had been struck by bullets. The shooter is described as having long black hair and a medium build. She was wearing a tight-fitted black shirt, blue jeans and black jacket.