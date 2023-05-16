Confrontation at Clay County Substation leads to arrest for battery on Officer

A 26-year-old man from Clay County, identified as Darius Dacosta Padmore of Orange Park, was apprehended by Clay County detectives today on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer.

The incident took place on May 15, 2023, at approximately 10:35 am, when Padmore entered the CCSO Orange Park substation lobby to discuss a previous complaint he had filed. A detective supervisor from the investigations unit engaged in conversation with Padmore, informing him that the sergeant he wanted to see was unavailable. The detective supervisor offered to take a message and ensure follow-up.

However, Padmore grew increasingly agitated and expressed his desire to speak with a civilian staff assistant who was also unavailable at the time. Despite reassurances from the detective supervisor, Padmore became confrontational, raising his voice, assuming a combative stance, and making threats. He approached the supervisor closely, escalating the situation. The detective supervisor repeatedly instructed him to step away and calm down, but Padmore refused, maintaining his proximity and aggressive behavior.

The situation quickly escalated further when Padmore grabbed the detective supervisor’s right wrist and pulled it toward himself, resulting in a brief altercation. Additional detectives intervened upon hearing the commotion, and Padmore was subsequently taken into custody. He is currently being held at the Clay County Jail.

This incident is not the first involving Darius Padmore and the agency. On April 6, 2023, deputies responded to an anonymous call at Padmore’s residence.

During the encounter, Padmore displayed an AR-style rifle in his garage and was belligerent toward the deputies present. It is important to note that Padmore did not aim the weapon at the deputies and did not commit any crime on that occasion. Deputies documented his demeanor and left the scene.

Another incident involving Padmore occurred on April 7, 2023, when he entered the CCSO Orange Park Substation and demanded to speak with a supervisor.

While inside the substation, he became angry with the civilian staff. Deputies escorted him out and spent the next 30-45 minutes speaking with him and calming him down. Padmore left on his own accord that day without further incident. His behavior and demeanor were noted by the staff present.

All these incidents, including today’s arrest, have been marked by Padmore’s unprovoked and belligerent behavior towards law enforcement.

Sheriff Michelle Cook commented on the recent arrest, stating, “We take the safety of every member of our agency very seriously. I am grateful that the detective supervisor on the scene was able to intervene before any citizens conducting business at our substation or our civilian staff members were accosted. This is just another reminder that although we live in a very safe community, there are still those out there who do not like law enforcement and are confrontational and aggressive towards our deputies and staff.”

