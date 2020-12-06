Confrontation leads to fatal shooting of a man in Fort Lauderdale, police say

Michelle Marchante

A man was shot and killed early Sunday in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. at 3331 Auburn Boulevard, a few minutes away from West Broward Boulevard, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

When officers arrived, they found a man, shot. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police say it appears the shooting occurred after a confrontation in the area.

Police have not disclosed the man’s name or given any additional details about the confrontation.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call police.

This article will be updated.

