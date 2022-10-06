Confrontation leads to man killed by gunfire in Fresno, police say. Multiple men fled

A man was killed by gunfire in the early hours of Thursday in Fresno, police said.

Officers were called to an intersection near Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue west of Highway 99 after a confrontation between multiple men ended with one shot about 1 a.m., according to Lt. Robert Dewey.

Police arrived to find a man, who they described as being in his 30s, with at least one gunshot wound lying in the street on Belmont and Iota avenues, Dewey said.

Officers were able to speak with one witness and said multiple men were involved in a disturbance near Triangle Burger, which was closed at the time, before the victim was shot, he said.

Emergency responders performed life-saving efforts but the man was pronounced dead as he arrived at the hospital, he said.

“It’s an isolated incident as far as we’re concerned,” Dewey said. “We’re just trying to figure out what happened.”

He said police were looking for surveillance video in the area. No details on a suspect were available, but police said multiple men left the scene in a black car.

The killing marks the 47th homicide investigation for Fresno police this year.

Officers were called to an intersection near Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue after a confrontation between multiple men ended with one shot about 1 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, police said.