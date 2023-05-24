Confrontation near WinCo was a gang-related gunfight. 1 person was wounded

Tuesday’s confrontation near WinCo Foods was a gang-related shootout that wounded a man, said Kennewick police.

It was an exchange of gunfire between two cars on Clearwater Avenue, according to updated information released Wednesday afternoon.

The wounded man showed up at a local hospital a short time later. He was treated and released the same day.

A 16-year-old remains jailed at the Juvenile Justice Center in Kennewick facing possible first-degree assault charges. His name was not released.

The shooting happened on the busy business district just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Detectives learned by watching security camera video and talking to witnesses that people in two cars opened fire at each other near the intersection with Union Street. No one had gotten out of their vehicles.

The two cars then drove away in different directions.

A short time later, emergency officials were called to a hospital after someone showed up with a bullet wound.

Then about 3 p.m., police arrested the 16-year-old on the 4200 block of West Albany Street.

Police said it remains an active investigation and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call authorities.