Confrontation outside I-69 rest stop leads to firearm charges against Indy man

MUNCIE, Ind. — A confrontation outside a rest stop along Interstate 69 in northwestern Delaware County has resulted in felony counts against an Indianapolis man.

Julian Roy Hagan, 41, was charged this week in Delaware Circuit Court 4 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison, and pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper was sent on April 20 to the rest stop along the southbound lanes of the interstate, near the 250-mile marker, after dispatchers received a report of a man pointing a firearm.

A male acquaintance later told investigators that Hagan became "very aggravated" when they ran out of gas while traveling from Fort Wayne to Indianapolis, The man said he believed Hagan intended to kill him when he forced a handgun into his mouth and then against his side as they sat in their vehicle at the rest stop.

Hagan did not have a gun when approached by police, but was wearing a holster. State police reported finding "multiple firearms" in the trunk of the car, and ammunition in the vehicle's center console.

Because of a record that includes 2021 convictions in Hendricks County for battery with a deadly weapon and auto theft, Hagan is prohibited from possessing firearms.

The Indianapolis man was also charged with possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. When he was booked in at the Delaware County jail, officials said they found a glass smoking pipe in his pocket.

In other crime news:

Battery charge: A Muncie man was charged this week with battery with a deadly weapon after he allegedly threatened to harm a family member with a badminton racket.

The battery charge against 38-year-old Jason Ryder Shockley is a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.

He was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly held the racket against a teenager's neck and threatened to break "the racket in half and stab him with the broken piece," according to a Delaware County sheriff's deputy.

Story continues

Shockley — who continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Friday under a $10,000 bond — was also charged with intimidation, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Confrontation outside I-69 rest stop leads to firearm charge against Indy man