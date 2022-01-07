Confrontation outside Atwells Avenue lounge leads to gun charge

A Boston man faces a gun charge after a confrontation outside a Providence lounge early Friday morning, Providence police Cmdr. Thomas Verdi said.

At about 1:30 a.m., several officers responded to Nara Lounge and Restaurant, at 248 on Atwells Ave., where the "caller/owner" told the police a gun had been pointed at him, according to a police report.

Providence police cruisers were parked outside the Nara Lounge in 2019 while they were investigating a fatal stabbing.

The incident started after a man claimed "items" were stolen from his car, which had been parked by a valet at the lounge, according to a police report.

After the lounge had closed, the man, identified as Christopher Sotto, 31, approached a lounge door, but the owner wouldn't let him inside, telling him to report the theft to the police, the report said.

More: Woman injured when multiple shots fired into car in Providence Thursday night

The owner told the police Sotto tried to open the door to get inside and then demanded the owner come out and fight him. After the owner declined, Sotto went back to the car and pointed a firearm at him, the owner told the police.

The police found Sotto, with the car still parked outside the lounge, and arrested him. They also seized a handgun from the car's center console.

More: A multi-jurisdictional task force aims to stop gun violence in RI. Here is how it works.

Sotto is being charged with disorderly conduct and lacking a license or permit to carry a pistol, according to Verdi.

In 2019, a man was stabbed to death at the lounge.

jperry@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7614

On Twitter: @jgregoryperry

Be the first to know.

Sign up for our breaking news alerts

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence lounge owner says gun was pointed at him