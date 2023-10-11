Confrontation outside of liquor store led to Sept. 29 fatal shooting, Pueblo police say

An argument outside of a liquor store allegedly escalated to a fatal shooting, according to an arrest affidavit authored by Pueblo police.

Steven Vigil, 29, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 29, in connection to the shooting death of Christopher Salazar. Salazar was shot and killed on Sept. 21.

According to the affidavit, friends of Salazar's told police they were going to a local bar and night club the night that Salazar was killed, and stopped at a liquor store to get alcohol for an after party.

One witness told police that when she, Salazar, and another man pulled into the parking lot, she observed Vigil, who goes by the name "Beevo" with a gun, which made her uncomfortable.

Another witness stated that he and Salazar were walking into the store when they were confronted by Vigil, who had an AR-15 rifle shoved down one of his pant legs.

When the pair attempted to greet Vigil, he became aggressive and upset, the witness said, drawing the rifle and cocking it. At that point, the witness stated Salazar drew a handgun and shot Vigil, who returned fire and struck Salazar. The witness stated he did not see Salazar get hit, as he fled when Salazar fired.

The witness also identified the man with the rifle as Steven Vigil, aka "Beevo".

Security camera captures shooting on tape

At 10:52 p.m., surveillance footage showed Vigil pulling into the store's parking lot along with an unknown woman in the passenger seat in a dark-colored Chevrolet Camaro.

Police noted in the affidavit that the license plate on the Camaro did not belong to the vehicle.

Over the next several minutes, Vigil could be seen on tape interacting with two other unknown groups of people, at times seemingly friendly but becoming louder and more aggressive. Eventually, one vehicle left, and the occupants of the other returned to their vehicle.

During that time, police speculated in the affidavit, Vigil appeared to be under the influence of "illicit substances."

At 11:10 p.m., a white 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV turned into the parking lot and parked. Salazar and one of the witnesses could be seen getting out of the vehicle and walking toward the business, near where Vigil was parked. At around that time, what sounded like a door from Vigil's vehicle could be heard slamming and Vigil heard yelling, "(F---) that."

Vigil could not be seen on camera during this part of the video, police noted in the affidavit, but Salazar and the other man were visible. As the two approached the business, the other man with Salazar could be heard saying, "Hey bro," to which Vigil replied, "What's up?"

Vigil could then be heard on the video swearing at the other man and telling him, "Don't come at me trying to shake my hand," according to the affidavit.

The trio exchanged words, with Salazar and his companion attempting to get Vigil to "chill out."

At 11:11 p.m., the sound of a rifle racking could be heard. Salazar's companion could be seen on camera backing up with his arms out as if trying to calm Vigil, who could be heard yelling, "I ain't mad, your little homey's mad at me."

Salazar replied that no one was mad at Vigil, according to the footage. A small portion of Vigil's AR-15-style rifle could be seen on camera, and Vigil was heard saying, "Bet."

Vigil was out of the camera's view as the first gunshots were fired, according to the affidavit. Salazar could be seen backing up with his arms extended and at least one shot was fired from his weapon. Several shots could be seen impacting the ground around Salazar as he turned to run. Salazar was struck in the head and dropped to the ground, according to the affidavit.

Vigil was then seen driving away from the scene.

Pueblo police arrest Vigil following car chase and crash

Based on a description of the vehicle involved in Salazar's death, officers located and initiated a pursuit with Vigil in his black Camaro.

Two PIT maneuvers were attempted, police said in the affidavit; the first failed, but the second pinned the Camaro to the curb in the 900 block of East Seventh Street.

Police say Vigil exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly pinned by officers, subdued with a stun gun, and arrested. Vigil was observed to have a suffered a gunshot injury to the abdomen. An AR-style rifle was located by police inside the vehicle.

During an interview with Vigil conducted at a hospital, Vigil stated that he remembered very little of the incident.

"I was talking to this guy, I can't remember his face or the conversations but I know things were escalating," Vigil said, according to the affidavit. "He pulled out a gun and shot me in the stomach, and I blacked out and I woke up here sweating, hooked up to all this crazy stuff."

Vigil stated he also remembered getting hit in the back of the head at one point by a police officer, but nothing else, including driving. He also denied owning a firearm.

The woman in the car with Vigil was also later identified and contacted by police. She stated she did not know who shot first, but stated that Vigil was drunk the night of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

The woman also described Vigil acting in a belligerent manner, stating that he was "being a jackass and arguing with everyone."

During the encounter with Salazar, she said, Vigil was "screaming and just making it known that he wanted to do something," and that he "kept touching his rifle and screaming."

Police charged Vigil with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He is next scheduled for a routine hearing in a Pueblo court on Nov. 2.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo PD: Confrontation outside of liquor store led to fatal shooting