Confrontation over fender-bender leads to fatal shooting, Texas police say

A man was found dead in a parking lot following a confrontation over a “minor” car accident, Texas police said.

On the afternoon of Feb. 13, police received a call of a shooting and found a 33-year-old man dead in a parking lot in Jersey Village, a suburb 18 miles northwest of Houston.

According to police, a minor car accident happened between the man and a suspect who was still on the scene when officers arrived.

The suspect and the man had a “verbal altercation” following the accident, and the suspect brought out a gun from the car, police said in a news release.

The suspect then shot the man, police said in the release.

Jersey Village Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

Video captures wild road rage encounter on NC highway. ‘He’s going to kill somebody!’

Driver sentenced after punching man to death in road rage case, Missouri officials say

‘Angry’ driver pulls up to man and shoots, sending him to hospital, Georgia cops say