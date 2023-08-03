Confrontation over relationship leads to shooting in Rock Hill, suspect wanted

The Rock Hill Police Department says a shooting that happened Thursday morning stemmed from a confrontation over a relationship.

The department sent a release Thursday after officers got a call about a shooting on Wilson Street. Investigators found one man shot in the leg, and he was taken to the hospital.

Police said the suspected shooter was identified as 30-year-old Samuel Marquavious Wilson Jr.

Investigators say Wilson went to a home on Wilson Street to “confront the victim over a relationship, which resulted in the shooting.”

Wilson is still on the loose, according to RHPD. If you see him, you’re asked to call 911.

