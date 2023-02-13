Confrontation over woman ends in deadly shooting, Daytona Beach police say

A man who confronted another man over a woman was shot dead outside a Daytona Beach apartment early Sunday, police said.

The victim was identified as Cory Austell, 38. The suspected shooter is believed to be Quinton Pompey, 42, who was charged with second-degree murder with a firearm, said police spokeswoman Carrie McCallister.

Police were called to the shooting at 3:08 a.m. Sunday at 1381 N. Clyde Morris Blvd.

At the scene of the shooting, police found Austell outside an apartment building with a gunshot wound. Daytona Beach fire paramedics pronounced Austell dead at the site of the shooting, McCallister said.

In their investigation detectives learned that Austell had been in an on-again, off-again relationhip with Pompey's girlfriend, she said.

On Sunday, Austell went to the north Clyde Morris Boulevard home to confront Pompey after several telephone conversations during the day, McCaliister said.

Austell and Pompey confronted each other and during the argument, Pompey shot Austell once, McCallister said.The incident remains under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or may have information is asked to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-520 or at his email wallacejayson@dbpd.us

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach man fatally shot in confrontation over woman