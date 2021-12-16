Confrontation with woman at mental health clinic escalated quickly, chief says

A confrontation outside a Battle Creek mental health clinic Wednesday escalated quickly to an officer-involved shooting, the police chief said.

"We look at how much time did we have to resolve it," Chief Jim Blocker said Thursday. "Could we have done something differently? It took seconds and it went south real quick."

Two Battle Creek officers were attempting to take custody of a 40-year-old Battle Creek woman outside Summit Point First Step, a 24-hour psychiatric urgent care facility at 175 College St.

Police were acting with a signed court order by a judge for a mental health pick-up, the chief told reporters Thursday afternoon.

Blocker said Sgt. Chad Fickle and Detective Brandin Huggett were dispatched at 12:10 p.m. and arrived two minutes later.

The woman was in her vehicle and Blocker described her as argumentative and uncooperative when informed that the officers were there to take her into custody.

The chief said a Summit Point employee attempted to resolve the situation but it escalated.

Fickle began to break a window of the car, which was locked and the woman had a handgun. She fired a shot through a back passenger window nearly missing the head of a mental health employee.

"Our officers noticed a handgun when the first shot rang out," Blocker said. "The female (employee) realized something had happened and felt the concussion of the bullet."

Blocker said Sgt. Fickle didn't immediately realize a shot was fired and asked Huggett, "what was that?"

Video from the scene of Summit Place incident

"They reacted instinctively to the sound of the gunfire but then once they acknowledged and recognized and processed there were children in the car, they stopped (firing). That is very difficult to do and those who have been in these traumatic incidents might understand," Blocker said. " I don't expect the rest of the public to understand but it is very real to change the course of actions and it shows the depth of maturity (of the officers)."

Story continues

Blocker said one of the children left the vehicle and was helped away by a mental health worker. The woman then backed her vehicle into a patrol car, went forward into another vehicle and then backed into the patrol car a second time before leaving.

The incident took two minutes and from the first to the last shot was eight seconds, Blocker said.

He said the officers fired seven shots and the woman fired one or possibly two times before her Glock 38 jammed. Blocker said the gun was not registered and police are trying to determine where she obtained it.

The woman was found at the home of a relative four blocks away and was in custody at 12:28 p.m. A second child was found in the house and both children, 9 and 10 years old, were not physically injured.

The woman sustained wounds to her shoulder and was taken to Bronson Battle Creek where she remained Thursday.

Blocker said Fickle and Huggett are on paid administrative leave, a routine procedure until the Michigan State Police complete their investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

He said the state police will decide what charges to seek for the woman.

"Charges are a forcing function to ensure this woman gets the care she really needs," the chief said. "She will be taken into custody and that is when mental health services will begin. This woman does not need to spend time in prison, she needs to spend time in a place where she can get the help that she needs," Blocker said.

He said the police department and Summit Point will review the incident to determine what happened and prepare for the future.

Blocker said his officers have had 1,200 crisis intervention calls this year and fewer than 6% involve the use of force. When they do, the use of force is primarily the use of handcuffs. He said 1.6% of the calls result in someone being taken to jail.

"This was one of the impossible scenarios that officers have to deal with," Blocker said. "By the grace of God no one (else) was hurt.

"The need is great for our folks suffering from mental health and if this doesn't exemplify the challenge that those in law enforcement and mental health have to deal with on a daily basis, then I don't know what does."

