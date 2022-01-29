Confronting domestic violence

Jan. 29—In 2021, the Danville Police Department recorded 3,225 domestic disturbance calls and more than 700 domestic violence reports among its 38,362 calls for service.

According to 2020 to 2021 Danville Police Department crime data, Danville saw 738 domestic battery incidents in 2021 compared to 654 in 2020.

Domestic disturbance and domestic violence incidents continue to be high in the city year after year, including repeated calls from the same households. Police Chief Chris Yates wants to address the problem head on with a new Domestic Violence Officer within the police department.

The officer is part of a long-term plan, a Domestic Violence Initiative, Yates said.

Six new police officers are being hired under the COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) grant the department received. That will allow veteran officers to be assigned to new roles.

Under Yates' plan, with six new officers, the additional manpower will allow for:

* A Domestic Violence Officer who would specialize in the dynamics of domestic violence in the community. The officer would ensure follow-up investigations when beyond the regular responding officer's scope and prepare the case for the patrol deputy chief's review. The officer would also focus on victim resources as well as community education and domestic violence prevention. The position would additionally serve as a conduit of communication for the victims, police department and community resource agencies.

* A four-officer special Street Crimes Unit assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division. The primary objective would be to address, investigate and prepare for prosecution of gun violence cases as well as related offenses to include illegal narcotics, supplementing and working in collaboration with Vermilion Metropolitan Enforcement Group (VMEG). The unit would also be assigned cases that require additional field investigative resources such as gang involved crimes, prostitution and larceny. The efforts of the street crimes unit would utilize and complement resources, both physical and informational, from the patrol and investigations divisions, Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit, Community Housing Unit (CHU), Federal Task Force Officers (U.S. Marshals and ATF), as well as other partnering agencies. Yates said the unit will work on issues that take more time and investigative resources.

* A Community Liaison Officer who would be assigned to the patrol division and work at the discretion of and direction of the deputy chief. The scope of duties would consist of ensuring feedback and continued communication with the public with quality-of-life issues ranging from nuisance violations to chronic or ongoing neighborhood criminal activities. This officer would also assist in community education and communicate the challenges reported by the community and how the department will mitigate. This would include a response, singularly or in concert, from patrol officers, POP, CHU or the Special Crimes Unit. Yates said there can be complaints in areas of the city about drug activity, vagrancy and juvenile problems. The department will formulate a plan on what needs to be done and the plan will be altered until results are seen. "(This is) another way of getting feedback from the community, as well as information," Yates said about working with the crime watch groups, neighborhood associations and others.

Due to training slot opening challenges, it could take up to 12-18 months to hire, train and place officers in the positions before the unit and officers would be fully operational, according to Yates.

Yates said, for example, he hopes the special streets crimes unit will be fully operational by Feb. 2023.

He said the domestic violence officer is a piece to the department's Domestic Violence Initiative.

"We have to make sure every aspect of the domestic violence report and case is done properly," he said.

This ranges from interviews with the victim and any additional witnesses and interrogating the suspect.

The case goes through a series of checks, Yates said.

He said they want to make sure what can be done at the patrol level is completed prior to the criminal investigation division for follow up. A detective is assigned, and there's another checklist to go through.

Someone could see a case and wonder why no one was charged. The department wants to make sure all criteria are met and avoid anything that could jeopardize the strength of a case.

"Also in that process, we're reaching out in a much more timely fashion, on a daily basis, to support agencies for the victim," Yates said.

He said they want to make sure victims understand their rights and available resources after they come down from an emotional state immediately after an incident.

The social service agencies are important, he added, for what children learn. Violence learned in the home can correspond to violence on the street, he said of the close connection.

"This isn't a quick fix," Yates said.

He said there are programs offenders can attend, too.

If a case didn't reach to violence, but someone is in an unhealthy relationship and it's moving toward violence, both parties can be directed to help prior to it becoming a problem, he added.

Survivor Resource Center Executive Director Marcie Sheridan said, "The prevention work we do addresses all types of violence prevention — sexual abuse, domestic violence, bullying, physical fighting. So it fits in well with the Domestic Violence Initiative. The chief definitely understands the importance of providing programs to young people so we can prevent violence and not only address the aftermath of it."

"We're just really happy to be a part of that initiative," she added about supporting the police department's work and also working with Crosspoint Human Services, Vermilion County Child Advocacy Center and other agencies.