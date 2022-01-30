Confronting history, to heal a nation

NextShark

Former K-pop idol and Big Bang member Seungri will serve a reduced jail sentence after pleading guilty to all charges after previously denying all but one. Seungri, who faces a total of nine charges following the Burning Sun scandal, appeared for his appeal trial on Thursday and reportedly expressed remorse for his actions. Seungri’s other charges included (1) violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes, (2) violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes, (3) violation of the Food Sanitation Act, (4) embezzlement, (5) habitual gambling, (6) prostitution mediation, (7) purchase of prostitution services and (8) special violence instigation, according to Soompi.