Confronting the inflation beast: Five questions for the ECB

FILE PHOTO: Specialists work on a crane in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany
Dhara Ranasinghe, Tommy Wilkes and Saikat Chatterjee
·4 min read

By Dhara Ranasinghe, Tommy Wilkes and Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank looks all but certain to announce on Thursday that its years of bond-buying stimulus are over and that high inflation means interest rate rises are imminent.

Markets want more clarity on what comes next, and whether policy tightening might be accelerated to get ahead of soaring prices.

"This could be the 'whatever it takes' moment for (ECB chief Christine) Lagarde as there are some doubts as to whether the ECB really could hike aggressively," said LBBW chief economist Moritz Kraemer.

Here are five key questions for markets.

1/ What will the ECB do on Thursday?

The ECB will almost certainly announce that its bond purchases will end mid-year, paving the way for a rate increase in July that would be its first hike since 2011.

Lagarde has said the -0.50% deposit rate should be at zero or "slightly above" by end-September, implying a rise of at least 50 basis points (bps) from current levels.

Policymakers are also likely to restate their commitment to continue reinvesting proceeds from maturing bonds back into the market, helping support the euro zone's weaker economies.

Graphic: ECB looks set end asset purchases around mid-year - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zjvqkgakmvx/ECBpathJune.PNG

2/ Is a big July rate hike possible?

Economists and markets anticipate a 25 bps rate rise in July but speculation about a bigger move has increased and was further fuelled by euro zone inflation hitting record highs in May.

The Dutch, Austrian, Latvian and Slovak central bank governors say a 50 bps hike should be an option.

Remarks from Lagarde before the latest inflation numbers pointed to a 25 bps rise but also left the door open to bigger moves in coming months.

With euro area inflation accelerating to 8.1% in May, four times the ECB's 2% target, Lagarde will be pressed on the scope for a large rate hike.

Graphic: Markets bet ECB will hike rates by over 100 bps in 2022 - https://graphics.reuters.com/EUROPE-MARKETS/gkplgzjrqvb/chart.png

3/ What's so important about the neutral rate?

Well, Lagarde has flagged further rate hikes towards the neutral level, or even above it, so a sense of where the ECB sees neutral would point towards how far it sees rates rising.

The neutral rate is an unobservable rate that brings economic output into line with its potential and is neither stimulative nor restrictive.

It's estimated to be between 1% and 2%, suggesting that the ECB could raise rates well into 2023. The ECB's Fabio Panetta believes policy normalisation should not aim to get rates back to neutral.

Graphic: Where is the ECB's neutral rate? - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/dwvkrnjwzpm/ECBneutral.PNG

4/ What does weakening economic growth mean for rate hikes?

The ECB faces a narrowing window of opportunity to normalise rates before growth slows and it could end up forced to choose between fighting inflation and propping up growth, although ultimately its mandate is price stability.

High inflation which is squeezing consumption, the war in Ukraine and China's COVID-19 lockdowns are hurting the global economy. The latest ECB forecasts on Thursday could see sharp downward revisions to growth and inflation estimates revised up.

According to a recent Reuters poll, economists attach a median 30% probability of a recession in the next year.

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane cautions that any rate moves beyond September will depend on how inflation develops and the impact of the Ukraine war.

Graphic: ECB chartpack - US and europe cesis - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/znvneomedpl/ECB%20chartpack%20-%20US%20and%20europe%20cesis.JPG

5/ Is the ECB worried about a weak euro?

Recent commentary suggests the currency is back on the ECB worry list. An overly weak euro could threaten efforts to steer inflation towards its target, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in May.

But publicly, the ECB is likely to stick to the line that it monitors but does not target exchange rates.

The euro is down 6% against the dollar this year, although the drop has been driven by Federal Reserve tightening that has boosted the dollar. On a trade-weighted basis, the euro is down a more modest 1.6%.

Graphic: ECB chartpack - euro and inflation - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zdpxowgylvx/ECB%20chartpack%20-%20euro%20and%20inflation.JPG

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Tommy Wilkes and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iron Ore Extends Gains Above $140 on Optimism For China Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore topped up its biggest weekly gain in 13 weeks as traders tracked China’s moves to rein in Covid-19 restrictions that have weighed on steel demand this quarter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Gi

  • Elliott Seeks $456 Million From LME Over Nickel Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- Paul Singer’s Elliott Investment Management is seeking $456 million in damages from the London Metal Exchange over its move in March to cancel nickel trades after a massive short squeeze.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol‘No Longer

  • Hard-Landing Dread Eclipses Brief Rally in Emerging Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The nascent rebound from a two-year low in emerging-market stocks is faltering on concern the Federal Reserve and other global policy makers will fail to orchestrate a soft landing for the world economy. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says

  • Marketmind: "Super bad feeling"

    With the Nasdaq losing about a quarter of its value since the beginning of the year, no doubt some investors will share Elon Musk's "super bad feeling" about the economy. But the Tesla CEO's sentiment, shared with his executives in an email, might be taken by others with a generous pinch of salt, given Friday's data showing the American economy generated more jobs jobs in May than expected. Asked by Reuters about Musk's comments, Joe Biden suggested the issue lay with Tesla, and pointed to investments made by Ford to compete with the electric car maker.

  • Dollar holds firm ahead of busy central bank week

    The yen was on the back foot on Monday and the dollar held firm against most peers ahead of a busy policy-focused week in which inflation is in the spotlight with a major European Central Bank meeting and U.S. consumer price data scheduled. The euro also climbed on the Japanese currency and hit 140.38 yen on Monday morning, extending a seven-year high struck last week. Barclays analysts attributed last week's softer yen to a recovery in risk assets, a rise in overseas yields, a stronger dollar and higher oil prices causing concerns about Japan's balance of trade.

  • Ukraine Latest: UK to Send Rockets; Zelenskiy Visits Troops

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyThe UK plans to send rocket systems to Ukraine that will let it strike locations as far as 80 kilometers (50 miles) away. Last week, the

  • China May services activity contracts for third straight month - Caixin

    China's services activity contracted for a third straight month in May, pointing to a slow recovery ahead despite the easing of some COVID lockdowns in Shanghai and neighbouring cities, a private business survey showed on Monday. The Caixin services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 41.4 in May from 36.2 in April, edging up slightly as authorities began to roll back some of the strict restrictions that have paralysed the financial city of Shanghai and roiled global supply chains. Analysts say weakness in the services sector, which accounts for about 60% of China's economy and half of urban jobs, is likely to persist under the government's zero-COVID policy, with contact-intensive sectors such as hotels and restaurants bearing the brunt of the fallout.

  • Johnson Braced for Tory Rebels to Force Confidence Vote

    (Bloomberg) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sees rebel MPs from the governing Conservative Party triggering a vote on his leadership as soon as this week, according to a key ally of the premier. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol‘No Longer

  • Tariff Fight Paralyzing US Solar Threatens American Steelmakers

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, American steelmakers have enjoyed a reliable shield against foreign competitors: US trade policy. Now they say that very protection is under threat from the solar industry.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol‘No Longer Su

  • Tech and Crypto in Peril as Fed Ends Liquidity Binge: Bloomberg Markets Survey

    (Bloomberg) -- The speculative darlings of the easy-money era -- technology stocks and cryptocurrencies -- are acutely vulnerable now that the Federal Reserve is shrinking its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol‘No

  • Chevron CEO Sees Russian Oil Output Falling After Exit of Western Firms

    It would be difficult for Russia to overcome the loss of western technology and capital, noting that other once-large oil producers have seen output fall after sanctions, Mike Wirth said.

  • Yes, You Can Profit from Inflation. Here's How

    From buying groceries to gasoline to automobiles, inflation has hammered Americans' purchasing power. In fact, the most well-known metric of inflation has soared to a four-decade high. A myriad of factors has come together to increase inflation in 2021 and … Continue reading → The post How to Profit From Inflation appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Dollar Store Items That Aren’t Even Worth the Buck

    When you're shopping for a bargain, sometimes the dollar store is a great place to snag deals. In fact, you might be tempted to spring for items that aren't on your shopping list simply because they...

  • Yellen Denies Urging Smaller Biden Relief Plan in Early 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Janet Yellen denied advocating for a smaller American Rescue Plan than the $1.9 trillion package proposed by the Biden administration and passed by Congress in early 2021, after an advance copy of a book about the Treasury secretary showed she initially urged scaling it back by a third.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet o

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, , we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Snap Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Buying Australian Dollars Is a Phenomenal Trade, UBS Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A slowing US economy and brisk growth in Australia will trigger a rally in the Australian dollar to levels last seen more than a year ago, UBS Group AG’s head of currencies in Asia said.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol‘No Longer S

  • Biden Plans Solar Manufacturing Push to End Project Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will take executive action to boost the US solar sector, seeking to revive clean energy projects stalled by a trade dispute and bolster domestic manufacturing so the nation’s climate efforts are less reliant on foreign suppliers. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesUS May Allow

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Gold firms below recent highs as rate-hike bets weigh

    Gold prices edged higher on Monday, supported by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, although bullion's outlook remained vulnerable to aggressive interest rate hikes by major central banks. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,854.83 per ounce, as of 0554 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,857.60. Gold was still trading below last week's near one-month highs with prices dropping about 1% on Friday after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May.

  • Russian ministry website appears hacked; RIA reports users data protected

    Russia's state news agency RIA late on Sunday quoted a ministry representative as saying that the site was down but users' personal data were protected. RIA said that other media had reported that hackers were demanding a ransom to prevent the public disclosure of users' data. Reuters was not able to ascertain which media outlets were being cited by the RIA.