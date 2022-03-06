Confronting Putin: What can Americans expect?

The Recount

As Russia escalates its unprovoked and unjustified assault on Ukraine, John Heilemann discusses the crisis – and its far-reaching implications for Europe, Joe Biden's presidency, Vladimir Putin's place in history, and the global security writ large - with former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and Puck News correspondent Julia Ioffe. They unpack Putin’s miscalculations regarding the strength of the NATO alliance, why his real war is with the West, the extent of Russian opposition to the invasion, as well as what’s at stake for an already shaky international order. They also marvel at how elements of both the American right and left have improbably become full-fledged Putin apologists and even Putin admirers.