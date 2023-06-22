Confused about his identity, Anderson man arrested in shooting of teens

Jun. 22—ANDERSON — Anderson police have arrested a local man, who under questioning seemed confused about his identity, in connection with the Wednesday shooting of two teenagers.

Erick Scott-Orville Spencer, 28, 800 block of Shellbark Road, was arrested at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday on a felony charge of aggravated battery, carrying a prison sentence of 3 to 16 years.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by officer Matt Jarrett, police were dispatched at 3:25 p.m. to the 2200 block of Columbus Avenue, after a teenager reported than a man had shot him in the rib cage. Officers later found a second victim in the vicinity of 21st Street and Columbus Avenue with a gunshot wound to the leg.

While the investigation was taking place, dispatch notified officers that an employee of AMACOR, a magnesium recycling company off East 32nd Street near Scatterfield Road, was armed with a handgun in a break room.

That's where officers found Spencer, according to the affidavit. While being interviewed by police, Spencer identified himself as "Sam Smith" and, allegedly, told officers he was guilty of killing two people.

"I am officer Sam Smith who killed Erick Spencer and that is what I have to memorize," Spencer said during the interview, according to the affidavit.

Spencer clarified for officers that he is "Sam Smith and used to be Erik Spencer," the court document relates.

Under questioning from police, Spencer said he was walking to AMACOR and fired on the teens when one of them pulled a gun on him and started running, according to the affidavit.

The two teenagers told police they were walking on Columbus Avenue when Spencer followed them and began shooting.

