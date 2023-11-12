Watch: Confused Joe Biden shown where to stand at wreath-laying ceremony

Joe Biden places a wreath at the tomb of an unnamed soldier at Arlington National Cemetery - Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg

Joe Biden needed guidance from an honour guard after appearing confused at a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington Cemetery on Saturday.

Having laid the wreath, the 80-year-old President took a few steps to his right, before turning back towards the wreath, where the white-gloved guard pointed him back to the correct spot next to Kamala Harris, the vice-president.

It was the latest in a series of stumbles and gaffes which have fueled doubts among voters over whether Mr Biden should serve a second term in the White House.

According to CNN polling in early November, just 25 per cent of US voters think Mr Biden has the mental sharpness and stamina to serve a second term, compared with 53 per cent for Donald Trump.

Earlier in November, the president confidently jogged towards a podium in Philadelphia, before tripping as he climbed the stairs.

Mr Biden tried to make light of the incident by theatrically grabbing the railings.

Biden looks confused as usual after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier pic.twitter.com/m7wKqJLoUV — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 11, 2023

But the optics of the stiff gait of an ageing president have presented a challenge to the White House.

It decided in 2023 that Mr Biden would use a shorter, sturdier set of stairs to disembark from Air Force One.

This was after a series of stumbles on the occasionally wobbly 18-foot staircase from the plane’s upper door, which presidents have traditionally used.

In June the president tripped over a sandbag and fell during a US Air Force graduation ceremony.

In the same month he pledged to build a railway from “the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean.”

And in September 2022, he called out to Jackie Walorski, the Indiana congresswoman, at a White House conference, eight weeks after she was killed in a car crash.

‘Major issue in the election’

Mr Biden’s age is emerging as one of the major issues in the presidential election, even though his likely rival, Donald Trump, is 77.

Despite concerns about Mr Biden’s age, only one Democrat – 54-year-old Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips – has challenged him for the party’s presidential nomination.

Donald Trump’s rivals for the presidential nomination have also started questioning his capacity to do the job.

Nikki Haley, who is emerging as the former president’s likeliest challenger, accused him of being confused about who America’s allies were after he spoke positively about the leaders of North Korea and China.

Ron DeSantis’s campaign posted a video of Mr Trump appearing muddled at a New Hampshire rally.

It also highlighted another gaffe where Mr Trump greeted voters in Sioux Falls, South Dakota during a campaign stop in Sioux City, Iowa.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.