Confused self-driving cars are flooding a normally quiet dead-end street in San Francisco

Jay Cannon, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The residents of a relatively quiet neighborhood in San Francisco are seeing an influx of self-driving visitors.

A steady stream of automated Waymo cars has reportedly been flowing into a dead end in the city's Richmond District, disrupting routes for passengers and forcing them to turn the car around themselves, local news outlet KPIX reported.

And based on what neighbors are saying, it's not just one or two vehicles coming by.

“There are some days where it can be up to 50,” nearby resident Jennifer King told KPIX. “It’s literally every five minutes. And we’re all working from home, so this is what we hear.”

Red flag meme: Here's why you're seeing 🚩🚩🚩 all over your social media

In this file photo taken on May 08, 2019, Waymo self-driving car pulls into a parking lot at the Google-owned company&#39;s headquarters in Mountain View, California.
In this file photo taken on May 08, 2019, Waymo self-driving car pulls into a parking lot at the Google-owned company's headquarters in Mountain View, California.

This isn't just a recent development, either, one resident says.

"It’s been going on for six, eight weeks, maybe more," Andrea Lewin told KPIX.

A Waymo spokesperson said the issue is a result of new road rules in the area that are part San Francisco's "Safe Streets" program, which limits traffic on certain residential streets. The dead end frequented by Waymo vehicles feeds right into a street currently listed on the city's "Safe Streets" list, which could be the cause of all the U-turns.

The cars use what Waymo calls "lidar" sensors, which give the vehicle a picture of its surroundings. So, when it encounters something like a dead end, these tools would presumably command the vehicle to stop.

The Alphabet-owned company expanded its self-driving services to San Francisco in August, encouraging residents to help test its vehicles as part of its "Trusted Tester" program.

Follow Jay Cannon of USA TODAY on Twitter: @JayTCannon

Apple Watch Series 7: New model with larger, more durable display — time for an upgrade?

WFH: Amazon to allow employees to work remotely indefinitely

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Waymo in San Francisco: Self-driving cars swarm quiet dead-end street

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Self-driving Waymo cars are flocking to the same dead-end street in San Francisco, and residents have no idea why

    After one self-driving Waymo car makes a multi-point turn and leaves, another often arrives and does the same thing, residents told KPIX.

  • WayMo Cars Taking Over Quiet SF Dead End Street

    A quiet neighborhood in San Francisco is seeing an explosion of WayMo cars. Wilson Walker looks into why this dead-end street is being taken over by these high-tech cars.

  • Analyzing General Motors' (GM) Cruise: A Front-Runner in AV Space

    General Motors' (GM) majority-owned Cruise anticipates making $50 billion in revenues as it scales up operations over the next couple of years.

  • Planes, fire crews tackling wildfire near Reagan ranch in California

    (Reuters) -California firefighters took advantage of a break in strong winds on Wednesday to get aircraft aloft and dump retardant on a fast-moving wildfire that was within a half mile of former President Ronald Reagan's ranch, officials said. A crew of roughly 1,500 firefighters have so far successfully steered the Alisal fire away from the Reagan ranch, where the former U.S. leader hosted the likes of Queen Elizabeth and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, said Andrew Madsen, a spokesman for Los Padres National Forest, where the blaze is centered. The fire, which broke out on Monday about 20 miles (32 km) northwest of Santa Barbara in a sparsely populated corner of southern California, has grown to 15,500 acres (6,272 hectares) and remains just 5% contained, Madsen said.

  • Giants fans holding out hope for Game 5 in SF

    "It's not over yet, it's never over!" True Giants fans are not giving up hope as the team gets ready to play Game 5 of the NLDS in SF on Thursday.

  • US regulators seek answers from Tesla over lack of recall

    U.S. safety investigators want to know why Tesla didn't file recall documents when it updated Autopilot software to better identify parked emergency vehicles, escalating a simmering clash between the automaker and regulators. In a letter to Tesla, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told the electric car maker Tuesday that it must recall vehicles if an over-the-internet update deals with a safety defect. “Any manufacturer issuing an over-the-air update that mitigates a defect that poses an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety is required to timely file an accompanying recall notice to NHTSA,” the agency said in a letter to Eddie Gates, Tesla’s director of field quality.

  • Why Apple Shares Are Falling Today

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is trading lower Wednesday on reports the company may cut iPhone production by 10 million units. According to reports, Apple might be cutting its production schedule for the iPhone 13 as a result of supply chain constraints caused by the chip shortage. The company originally aimed to produce about 90 million iPhones in the quarter. Apple executives warned that supply chain problems could impact iPhone production during its most recent earnings conference call. The global

  • Australia's CSL reaffirms commitment to making AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

    The announcement came after a media report said the British drugmaker's vaccine, Vaxzevria, will no longer be manufactured in Australia due to demand for vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna. Pfizer and Moderna have established a market dominance by using mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine technology to fight the pandemic. Cafes, gyms and restaurants in Sydney welcomed back fully vaccinated customers earlier this week after nearly four months of a lockdown, as Australia aims to begin living with the coronavirus and gradually reopen with high rates of inoculation.

  • Beauty lovers are obsessed with this advent calendar—here’s where to buy it before it sells out

    This beauty advent calendar includes 25 days of beauty products you or a giftee will adore. Get it before it sells out.

  • Playoff series for the ages as Dodgers, Giants go to Game 5

    Everybody expected a playoff series for the ages between the century-old rival Dodgers and Giants, and now they've got it. It all comes down to Game 5 on Thursday night, back at the San Francisco's Oracle Park after the Dodgers staved off elimination with a 7-2 victory at home Tuesday night.

  • 2006 Ford GT Boasts Supercharged American V8 Before It Was Cool

    This Sleek Ford GT Is Looking For A New Track To Dominate, Can You Provide?

  • The crazy story behind a rickety Boeing 720 parked at an Indian airport for 24 years

    “A normal dad might have an old muscle car he tinkers with on the weekend, but my dad had a Boeing 720.” Twitter user Chris Croy, quoted above, is stuck somewhere midway. In a Twitter thread posted on Oct. 12, Croy, based in St Louis, Missouri, narrated his version of what happened, based on “news reports, public records, or my mom.”

  • Why Is The 2JZ Engine So Strong? This Breakdown Shows Why

    The 2JZ engine has a cult following, but does it deserve it? Yes

  • Ford Bronco 4-Door vs Jeep Wrangler Luggage Test | How much cargo space?

    The Ford Bronco 4-Door has 35.6 cubic-feet of cargo space behind its raised back seat when equipped with the hardtop. Now, how does the Bronco 4-Door's cargo capacity compare to its primary competitors? Well, as luck would have it, I've luggage tested all those.

  • Meet the HondaJet 2600, the First Light Jet Concept That Can Fly Across the US Nonstop

    The high-tech prototype also boasts an industry-leading flight ceiling of 47,000 feet.

  • 2022 Toyota 4Runner Review | The old boy's back again

    First the Earth cooled and shortly thereafter Toyota introduced the current generation of the 4Runner. Now, the 2022 Toyota 4Runner does benefit from key updates done in recent years, especially to its infotainment and safety tech, and various new trim levels were introduced to keep things fresh. For 2022, there's the new TRD Sport, which might as well be dubbed TRD On-Road with its big 20-inch wheels and adaptive suspension borrowed from the Limited.

  • 2023 Acura Integra Will Offer a Six-Speed Manual Transmission

    Based on an audio clip of the engine, we expect the new Integra to have a turbo four shared with the Civic when it arrives next year.

  • Boeing uncovers another defect on 787 Dreamliner

    Boeing said Thursday it will rework undelivered 787 Dreamliner planes after uncovering another defect on the jet, which has been halted for deliveries since May.

  • 2023 Honda Civic Type R interior caught in spy photos

    Just over a week ago, Honda released photos of a camouflaged Civic Type R, giving us a pretty clear look at the hot hatchback. Now, one of our spy photographers caught a similarly covered prototype in the wild, and got more angles and close-ups of some of the car's details. The interior is definitely the highlight, since we haven't had a peek before.

  • eBay Find: 1969 Chevelle SS Barn Find

    Would you take this Chevelle in for some TLC?