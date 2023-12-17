Confusion amid migrant bus crackdown
Families seeking asylum are seeking clarity and stability as the city cracks down on bus companies transporting new arrivals.
Families seeking asylum are seeking clarity and stability as the city cracks down on bus companies transporting new arrivals.
While some companies have translated their pandemic-era growth into long-term success, others face a murky future.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs at Pats game.
Apple, Visa and Mastercard are being sued by beverage retailer Mirage Wine & Spirits on behalf of US merchants who accept Apple Pay. The lawsuit argues that Apple accepted a bribe from the two companies in an agreement to stifle competition, resulting in inflated merchant fees.
Shared a fan: 'It's fun to hear from family you haven’t seen or met in over 70 years.'
Media companies raised prices this year in an effort to boost profitability.
Google will soon allow users to store their location data on their devices rather than on Google's servers, effectively ending a long-running surveillance practice that allowed police and law enforcement to tap Google's vast banks of location data to identify potential criminals. The use of so-called "geofence warrants" have exploded in recent years, in large part thanks to the ubiquity of smartphones coupled with hungry data companies like Google vacuuming up and storing huge amounts of its users' location data, which becomes obtainable by law enforcement requests.
Users can now download Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint from the Meta Quest store for free.
California's Civil Rights Department (CRD) has announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with Activision Blizzard for a case it filed in 2021, accusing the company of systemic gender discrimination and fostering a culture that encouraged rampant misogyny and sexual harassment.
Learn more about auto glass insurance including whether insurance covers the cost of windshield replacement and if you'll need to pay a glass deductible.
Apple will pay $25 million to settle a class action lawsuit that accuses the tech giant of misleading customers over Family Sharing.
Scott Pianowski and Jorge Martin look for under-the-radar teams that could create fantasy fireworks during the most important weeks.
The two schools argued that they should be the only ones with voting rights after eight other schools left this summer.
See state requirements for minimum car insurance coverage, recommended car insurance coverage limits, and how to figure out how much car insurance you need.
What is the best savings account for you? The answer lies in what your savings goals are, and how you plan to use your savings.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington.
No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.
What experts say about protecting your ancestry and DNA data online when using sites like 23andMe.
Your guide to filing an auto insurance claim after a car accident or other damage.
Here's how a government-backed FHA loan stacks up to the 2024 home loan alternatives.
Here's how USDA loans work and what it takes to qualify.