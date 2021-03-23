Confusion grips Turkish markets after central bank overhaul

  • People wait to change money at a currency exchange office in Istanbul
  • People wait to change money at a currency exchange office in Istanbul
1 / 2

Confusion grips Turkish markets after central bank overhaul

People wait to change money at a currency exchange office in Istanbul
Can Sezer and Jonathan Spicer
·4 min read

By Can Sezer and Jonathan Spicer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish markets whip-sawed on Tuesday and offshore lira rates sky-rocketed as investors, banks and locals sought to predict whether President Tayyip Erdogan had reset the economy on an easy-month path after the weekend's abrupt leadership overhaul.

The currency plunged as much as 15% on Monday after Erdogan abruptly fired a hawkish central bank governor and installed a critic of the country's tight monetary stance, including its 19% interest rate.

Opposition politicians seized on what they called a dangerous and baffling move by the president to oust a bank governor, Naci Agbal, who had gained market credibility as an inflation-fighter in less than five months on the job.

Sahap Kavcioglu, Turkey's fourth central bank chief in two years, held another call with bank executives on Tuesday to seek to ease nerves and clear up days of confusion over pricing. He held his first call on Sunday.

While the lira stabilised at just under 8 to the dollar, the offshore rate rose to its highest in at least a decade at 1,400%, Refinitiv data showed, as foreign investors scrambled to clear positions.

The sharp move echoed a jump to nearly as high two years ago when Turkey's state banks withheld lira liquidity from the London market, days before nationwide municipal elections.

Traders said it was unlikely that state banks were behind the latest move, which drove up costs of hedging and shorting lira bets. Rates later eased to 500%.

Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager with 1.7 trillion euro ($2 trillion), said a 300-point rate cut to a 16% "would not be surprising" at a policy meeting on April 15.

"Constant changes of the economic team does not bode well for policy credibility," said Yerlan Syzdykov, Amundi's global head of emerging markets.

"Erdogan is showing impatience in his desire for quick economic turnaround."

Agbal's monetary orthodoxy - including a rate hike two days before he was fired - made him an investor darling even as it irked some in Erdogan's ruling AK Party (AKP) who said the economy needed stimulus as it emerged from coronavirus fallout.

But inflation has risen to near 16% and the lira has shed half its value in less than three years, raising import prices.

"This is the first time that I've seen the dollar and euro this unstable," said Sedat Temel, 37, a tourism sector worker in Istanbul. "There is no trust here in this country. The central bank governor removal adds to the lack of trust."

SEARCH FOR GUIDANCE

In his Sunday call with bank CEOs, Kavcioglu, an ex-banker, said policy would not change any time soon and depend on inflation. But one banker said executives were unconvinced, and lenders have since hesitated to price loans.

Ratings agencies said risks were elevated around Turkey since Kavcioglu, a former AKP lawmaker, has espoused the unorthodox view shared by Erdogan - that high interest rates cause inflation.

"The ridiculous steps you take, the unqualified people you appoint are not enough," opposition Iyi Party chairwoman Meral Aksener said in parliament. "We are on the verge of a balance of payment crisis."

The lira was nearly 1% weaker at 7.87 against the dollar at 1310 GMT. On Monday, it touched 8.485, near a record low, and has given up half its gains since Agbal was appointed in early November.

Commerzbank predicted the lira would touch 10 by year end and said "the next lira crisis is upon us".

Morgan Stanley said some $2.4 billion in sales by foreigners were needed to bring last week's bullish market position back to neutral.

Three stop-loss circuit breakers have triggered this week on the Istanbul stock market, where the main index dropped 10% on Monday in its worst selloff since mid-2013. Shares were volatile on Tuesday.

"The lack of information from the new governor to this point and the things he was writing about as recently as a week ago I think are reason for real caution on the part of everybody," said Blaise Antin, head of EM sovereign research at TCW in Los Angeles.

"The currency is still pretty vulnerable and certainly likely to be volatile until there's some clear guidance."

($1 = 0.84 euros)

(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York, Daren Butler, Ali Kucukgocmen and Ebru Tuncay in Istanbul, Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara and Karin Strohecker in London; Editing by Larry King and Angus MacSwan)

Recommended Stories

  • Turkish lira crashes after Erdogan sacks central bank chief

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed central bank chief Naci Agbal on Saturday, two days after Agbal had increased Turkey's interest rate by 200 basis points.

  • OneTrust adds ethics to its privacy platform with Convercent acquisition

    OneTrust, a late stage privacy platform startup, announced it was adding ethics and compliance to the mix this morning by acquiring Convercent, a company that was built to help build more ethical organizations. Alan Dabbiere, co-chairman at OneTrust sees this acquisition as a way to add a missing component to his company's growing platform of services. "OneTrust instantly brings a proven ethics and compliance technology, team, and customer base into the OneTrust, further aligning the Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer strategy alongside privacy, data governance, third-party risk, GRC (governance, risk and compliance), and ESG (environmental, social and governance) to build trust as a competitive advantage," he said.

  • After its near-death experience, AR pioneer Blippar is back with $5M in funding and a B2B model

    Augmented Reality pioneer Blippar - which has had a tortuous history after early investors pulled out and the company had to scramble for new backers - has now closed a $5 million funding round, after 18 months of re-positioning as a B2B company in the AR space. The pre-Series A round was co-led by Chroma Ventures and West Coast Capital. Chroma is the investment arm of Paddy Burns’ and Chris van der Kuyl’s gaming company 4J Studios, while West Coast is the private equity arm of Scottish entrepreneur Sir Tom Hunter and family.

  • Apple launches the 'Apple Teacher Portfolio recognition, updates Schoolwork and Classroom apps

    Apple this morning announced a handful of education-related updates to its suite of classroom apps as well as a new recognition for teachers, called the Apple Teacher Portfolio. Teachers who complete a total of nine lessons where they learn foundational skills on iPad and Mac to become an officially recognized Apple Teacher will be able to submit their portfolio of lesson examples to earn the Apple Teacher Portfolio recognition. Teachers can work towards acquiring the badge through the Apple Teacher Learning Center, which is Apple's self-paced learning platform for educators.

  • 'Instant needs' delivery startup goPuff raises $1.15B at an $8.9B valuation

    Last fall, delivery startup goPuff made a big splash by raising $380 million in funding and acquiring West Coast beverage retailer BevMo shortly afterwards. Just a few months later, the Philadelphia-based company is announcing that it has raised another $1.15 billion in funding at an $8.9 billion valuation (compared to $3.9 billion in October). Available in more than 650 U.S. cities, goPuff delivers a wide variety of products in under 30 minutes while charging a flat $1.95 delivery fee.

  • Yemen declares COVID-19 emergency as second wave accelerates

    Yemen's internationally recognised government declared a health emergency in areas under its control, as infections in a second wave of a coronavirus epidemic surge. Yemen's six-year war has restricted testing and reporting of COVID-19, but numbers of confirmed cases have risen rapidly since mid-February after levelling off from September to just a couple a day. Yemen's emergency coronavirus committee reported 98 confirmed and 168 suspected infections on Monday.

  • Saudi Aramco has lost the title of world’s most profitable company

    After a pandemic year that slashed demand for fossil fuels, the state-run oil producer's profits dropped 44% to $49 billion.

  • Polish writer facing prison for calling president 'moron'

    A Polish writer is being facing up to three years of imprisonment for calling the nation's president a “moron” on social media. Jakub Zulczyk had criticized the manner in which Polish President Andrzej Duda — a close ally of former President Donald Trump — had reacted to the electoral victory of President Joe Biden last year. Zulczyk wrote on Facebook on Monday that a district prosecutor in Warsaw had filed an indictment against him based on an article in the penal code that makes it a crime to insult the head of state.

  • Shares slip, dollar creeps up as markets await Powell and Yellen

    Shares edged down, bond yields eased and the dollar crept up towards recent peaks on Tuesday with markets in a cautious mood ahead of Congressional testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later in the day. The STOXX index of 600 European shares was down 0.4%, while the benchmark 10-year German government bond yield dropped 1.9 basis points to -0.3290% as Monday's plunge in the Turkish lira and lingering concerns over coronavirus infection rates drove investors to safer assets. The dollar firmed and S&P 500 futures were 0.28% lower, with markets turning their attention to an update from Powell.

  • Deepen trade with Turkey but ready sanctions, EU report says

    The European Union should start negotiations on deeper trade ties with Turkey but be ready to impose economic sanctions if Ankara moves against the bloc's interests, according to a report prepared for a summit of EU leaders this week. The offer of closer economic links, mixed with threats, reflects the complex relationship between Turkey, an EU candidate, and the world's largest trading bloc, which have drifted apart but are now seeking improved ties. "Strengthening our already substantial economic ties is another win-win situation for both sides .... At the heart of this would be the modernisation and expansion of the scope of the current EU-Turkey Customs Union," said the report by EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell and the European Commission.

  • Sales of new homes plunged 18.2% in February

    Sales of single-family homes dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 775,000 last month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday, the slowest sales pace since May of last year. New home sales last year advanced to levels not seen since the housing boom of the mid-2000s. Despite the hiccup, economists don't believe even skyrocketing prices will cool the U.S. housing market.

  • National Guard soldiers transferring Covid vaccines ‘held at gunpoint’

    Arizona man ‘attempts to run vans off road multiple times, finally turning his truck into oncoming traffic to make National Guard vans stop’

  • Canadian police's failure to preserve emails of key witness was 'negligence,' Huawei CFO lawyers say

    Canadian police were negligent when they failed to preserve the texts and emails of a retired officer who later refused to testify at Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's U.S. extradition hearings, Meng’s defence argued in court on Monday. Meng, 49, is accused by the United States of misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions. Meng says she is innocent and is fighting her extradition from house arrest in Vancouver.

  • MicroStrategy CEO Believes His Tweet To Elon Musk Led To Tesla's Bitcoin Investment

    Speaking to Time magazine, MicroStrategy Incorporated Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR)’s CEO Michael Saylor said one of his tweets played a pivotal role in Tesla’s $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). What Happened: On Dec. 20, after Musk tweeted yet another crypto meme, MicroStrategy CEO replied, suggesting to “convert the TSLA balance sheet from USD to BTC,” which would be "a $100 billion favor" to Tesla's shareholders. If you want to do your shareholders a $100 billion favor, convert the $TSLA balance sheet from USD to #BTC. Other firms on the S&P 500 would follow your lead & in time it would grow to become a $1 trillion favor. — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) December 20, 2020 Tesla CEO responded asking whether such large transactions are even possible. Saylor said he would be happy to share his experience buying $1.3 billion worth of bitcoin offline with Musk. Yes. I have purchased over $1.3 billion in #BTC in past months & would be happy to share my playbook with you offline - from one rocket scientist to another. — Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) December 20, 2020 That was the turning point, according to Saylor. But he did not disclose whether he did actually speak to Musk in person, despite the reporter's numerous attempts. “I can’t comment on any conversation I would have with another public-company officer. It’s against business etiquette,” he insisted. “It’s not appropriate business decorum,” Saylor added after the reporter pointed out that the Security and Exchange Commission does not bar disclosures like that. What he is sure about is that the Twitter exchange did impact Musk’s decision. Why It Matters: The business intelligence company executive says that Tesla’s $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin was “an inflection point” and shifted a narrative about the crypto industry. “All of a sudden, the narrative goes from “Those crazy people, what are they thinking, speculating in Bitcoin?” to “Maybe this is a real thing. This is probably not going away. Let’s try to figure out how to think about it,” he said to Time. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Selling NFTs Song As NFT Gets 0,000 Bid© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • In a potential 2024 preview, Tucker Carlson and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem sparred over the NCAA and transgender athletes

    At one point, Kristi Noem turned the tables and pressed Tucker Carlson on whether he actually read the bill he was asking her about.

  • 'It wasn't completely accurate': Fauci criticizes AstraZeneca's COVID-shot disclosure, calling it an 'unforced error'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was "sort of stunned" by AstraZeneca's announcement. The pharma company said it would release more data within days.

  • 'Sad day for Boulder': Gunman kills 10 at Colorado supermarket, including police officer, in second US mass shooting in a week

    The police officer who died was identified as Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran who responded to the King Soopers during the shooting.

  • Mexican cartel leader’s body left wrapped in plastic on park bench

    The corpse was found shortly after ‘El Cholo’ appeared on video surrounded by heavily armed men

  • Nine-year-old boy hospitalised after shark attack in waist-deep water at Miami Beach

    ‘He just said ‘ow’ and I looked down and there was about a 4-foot grey shark just kinda swimming away,’ says child’s mother

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties