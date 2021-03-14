'Confusion and mistrust': Government urged to publish data behind its plans to end lockdown citing 'lack of transparency'

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Witty, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance - Alberto Pezzali/AP Pool

The criteria to trigger the move between steps out of lockdown should be published to stop ministers moving the goalposts, an influential Commons committee has warned.

A report by the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee criticised a lack of transparency from ministers throughout the pandemic.

The framework for lockdown and tiering decisions changed “repeatedly”, with decisions not always appearing to reflect new information, it said. In addition, businesses in the hospitality and leisure sectors were not made privy to the data that underpinned moves to levy restrictions on them.

In a damning indictment, the committee judged that at various points throughout the pandemic, information has been communicated by the state “with the apparent intention of creating a more favourable view of the Government – or even to provoke anxiety rather than help people understand risk”.

The MPs added: “This is not acceptable.”

The report concluded that local lockdown and tiering decisions lacked transparency and therefore “led to confusion and mistrust”.

It highlighted that there were no data thresholds aligned to the indicators for tiering decisions. “The Government must publish thresholds for the roadmap to avoid such confusion when decisions to move between steps are made,” it said.

The committee added: “The new roadmap must be updated to point to where data can be found under each indicator.”

“The roadmap indicators should be added to the dashboard, with clear links through to the data at lower local authority level underpinning each one.”

The MPs said that data transparency was a “moral issue”, but also central to fostering trust, which in turn “aids compliance with rules”. Ministers should be open and honest about data, including acknowledging where there are uncertainties about it, the report said.

Turning to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) committee, the committee warned that individual scientists should not seek to frame or politicise advice offered to ministers.

“We are certainly not calling for Sage advisors to be silenced, but for some expectations to be laid about the appropriate way to communicate”, the report said.

It proposed that fresh guidance, akin to the code of conduct for civil servants, be produced for scientists who sit on Sage.

Criticism was heaped on Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, for declining to appear before the committee last month. His refusal was “contemptuous of Parliament”, the MPs said. Ministers sent in his place were “poorly briefed and unable to answer the committee’s questions”.

Suggesting a pattern of behaviour by Mr Gove, the report added: “He has sought to ration his appearances by refusing invitations and setting short time-limits when he does appear.”

William Wragg, chairman of the committee, said: “For the Government to build public confidence, it is absolutely vital that it is open on how it reaches its decisions and the data underpinning them.

“Lessons must also be learnt on how the Government shares information with local partners. Delays in sharing vital data, and a reluctance to share detailed data almost certainly hampered the local response. This over-centralisation must not be repeated.”