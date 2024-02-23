Congaree, Dry Tortugas national parks broke visitation records in 2023

In 2003, U.S. Congress redesignated Congaree National Monument as Congaree National Park in South Carolina. It was one of the most visited parks in 2023. File Photo by Direwolf73/Wikimedia

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The National Park Service announced its list of 20 parks that broke visitation records in 2023.

The agency reported a total of 325.5 million guests had visited some 400 of the nation's federally owned parks in 2023, an increase of 13 million people.

In a statement Thursday, National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said visitors to America's parks have been re-discovering the agency's hidden gems over the last year.

"From Kaloko Honokōhau National Historic Park in Hawai'i to Congaree National Park in South Carolina, parks are attracting more visitors each year to learn about our shared history," he said in a release.

The 20 parks that broke visitation records in 2023 are:

Carl Sandburg Home National Historic Site

Congaree National Park

Dry Tortugas National Park

Glacier Bay National Park & Preserve

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument

John Muir National Historic Site

Joshua Tree National Park

Kaloko Honokōhau National Historic Park

Keweenaw National Historic Park

Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park

Lincoln Memorial

Longfellow House Washington's Headquarters National Historic Site

Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historic Park

Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home National Memorial

Minidoka National Historic Site

Mojave National Preserve

New River Gorge National Park & Preserve

Nez Perce National Historic Park

Ninety Six National Historic Site

The National Park Service also compiled 15 of the least-visited national parks of 2023, which included Pinnacles National Park, Channel Islands National Park, Katmai National Park and Preserve, National Park of American Samoa and the Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve.