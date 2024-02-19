Congestion pricing will spike shipping and freight costs — and hurt NJ's economy

The George Washington Bridge is more than just a painful bottleneck for Yankee fans returning home after a Sunday matinee or a cudgel for sparring politicians: it is also a towering symbol of the economic power of the relationship between New York and New Jersey.

That relationship — and its vitality to both sides of the Hudson — is why Garden State elected officials have reacted with such acidity to the pending congestion pricing plan being imposed upon us by New York.

In his initial reaction to the plan, Gov. Phil Murphy said, “Placing an unjustified financial burden on New Jersey commuters is wrong,” and subsequent litigation has expanded on those arguments, convincingly arguing that counties like Bergen will be “severely burdened” and not receive any benefits from the plan.

Today the George Washington Bridge is the most traversed bridge in the world, with 100 million vehicles crossing each year.

Can New Jersey bear price increases for shipping and freight?

This is important litigation that will have its day in court — bolstered by support from non-New York City elected officials across the river and officials on both sides of the aisle. But even this appropriately aggressive activity fails to capture why this plan is so bad for New Jersey: it will significantly alter how freight is delivered in the region, causing prices to increase for everyone.

In other words, if allowed to move forward, this plan abandons the economic cooperation that has made our region such an economic powerhouse. It is simply a lose-lose proposal.

As it stands, trucking companies will pay $24 for a small truck and $36 for a large truck per trip, while passenger vehicles will pay a $15 fee on all vehicle traffic below 60th Street in Manhattan — a congestion zone that includes the mouths of both the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels — and the MTA projects that many drivers will divert their routes to the GW instead, adding even more congestion to the bridge on a regular basis.

And that’s where a lot of the trouble starts for trucking and logistics companies that are already dealing with the worst truck bottleneck in the nation.

A congestion pricing scanner is shown above the north-bound side of Broadway, between West 60th and 61st St. in Manhattan, Thursday, November 2, 2023

Increased traffic on the GW is a massive disruption to our operations and will delay deliveries throughout New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and New York City — even though most of the delivery zones serviced are outside of the congestion area. From Morris County to Rockland County, any disruption in one community takes its toll across the region.

Even minimal disruptions can have huge snowball effects. When two of the three access lanes to the bridge in Fort Lee closed for four days in September 2013, it added 2,800 vehicle hours of delay in the region and some commutes soared from 30 minutes to four hours. While the situations are wildly different, it shows how interconnected our transportation system is.

Trucks are largely left to their own in these scenarios. Most passenger vehicle traffic is discretionary and allows for some route, timing and arrival choice. No such discretion exists for trucking companies.

They deliver freight to specific locations at specific times that cannot be adjusted outside the zone. Existing logistics infrastructure, including fueling stations and warehouses, are in fixed locations. In other words, they have almost no choice but to absorb hard costs in the form of fees and the soft costs of increased traffic delays that impact the number of possible deliveries in one day.

Congestion pricing will hurt commerce, traffic

This is just the tip of the spear. The impact of congestion pricing on the hundreds of trucking companies in the region — will be severe. It will hurt the industry’s ability to invest in green technology to reduce emissions, hamper payroll flexibility, and delay shipments. And since nearly everyone in the region relies on trucking for good transport, all will feel those impacts.Many fixes are possible, including pricing parity for trucks with passenger vehicles and restricting the number of times a truck can be charged for entering the zone to once per day. But they will not have a whisper of hope without support from New Jersey’s lawmakers, who have thus far fought the good fight against congestion pricing.

That is good news for all of us. But to win the longer war and not just the short-term battle, they should expand their strategy to center the logistical backbone of the region — and, in the process, show they will protect the pockets of consumers on both sides of the Hudson River.

Kendra Hems is the president of the Trucking Association of New York, whose membership includes New Jersey-based logistics companies.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Congestion pricing: NJ will be hurt by shipping cost increases