Reuters

The partner of Julian Assange said on Monday a media report that the CIA had plotted to kill or kidnap the WikiLeaks founder was a game-changer in his fight against extradition from Britain to the United States. U.S. authorities will this week begin their appeal against a British judge's refusal to extradite Assange - who is wanted on 18 criminal charges including breaking a spying law - because his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide. Last month, Yahoo News reported CIA officials had drawn up options for former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration for dealing with Assange while he was holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London, including assassinating or kidnapping him.