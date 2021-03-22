Congo opposition leader Kolelas' last video message before passing away
In a video released a day before he passed away, Republic of Congo presidential candidate Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas addressed supporters from his hospital bed, calling on them to 'fight for change as I fight for my life'. He died on Sunday as he was being transferred to France for treatment shortly after polls closed in the presidential election in which he was the main challenger, making the video statement his last public message.