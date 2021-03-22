Congo opposition leader Kolelas' last video message before passing away

Associated Press

Republic of Congo pressed ahead Sunday with an election in which President Denis Sassou N'Guesso is widely expected to extend his 36 years in power, while the leading opposition candidate was flown to France after suffering COVID-19 complications. After casting his ballot, Sassou N'Guesso said the government was aware of opposition candidate Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas’ illness and had taken the steps necessary for him to be transferred to France for further treatment. Elira Dokekias, who heads Republic of Congo's pandemic response, said Kolelas had been in serious condition on Saturday evening but that the candidate's condition was stable ahead departure.