Congolese star chef brings secrets of Africa to the dining table
Congolese chef Dieuveil Malonga learned his craft in Europe's top restaurants and has visited 38 of Africa's 54 countries, bringing back fermentation and other techniques, as well as ingredients that add texture and flavour to the dishes served at his restaurant in Rwanda's capital Kigali. The 30-year-old from Congo-Brazzaville, draws on his variety of knowledge to create his "Afro-fusion" cuisine, which he hopes will draw more attention to the diversity of food on offer across Africa.