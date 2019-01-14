Congrats to this egg, which beat Kylie Jenner as the most-liked Instagram post ever

At 18.1 million likes, Kylie Jenner had the most-liked post on Instagram.

The post from February 2018 was the first photo of Jenner's newborn daughter, announcing the baby's name, Stormi Webster.

Now, as of Sunday afternoon Pacific Time, that record has been beaten. By a picture of an egg.

At 19 million likes at the time of writing, the post from Jan. 4 by @world_record_egg eclipsed Jenner's post, taking just over a week to smash the record.

"Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this," the post's caption reads.

The egg account, which has a million followers, made light work of Jenner's post, which was the most-liked Instagram post ever for nearly a year.

Jenner's baby post parried away the efforts of Justin Bieber, whose engagement announcement to Hailey Baldwin received 13.3 million likes, and the late XXXTentacion, whose final post before his death also had the same number of likes.

Now Jenner's post is full of egg-related comments.

We've reached out to the "egg gang," as the record-beaters have called themselves, but in the meantime, congratulations.