Congrats to the latest winners of the North Jersey students of the week for Feb. 23

Editor's note: With many schools on break last week, the current nomination process has been extended through Thurs., Feb 29 at 5 p.m. Voting on those nominees will begin Mon., March 4, with the next winners story publishing on Fri., March 8.

During the school year, North Jersey school districts nominate outstanding students for recognition in The Record and on NorthJersey.com.

The poll typically opens Monday mornings and closes Thursdays at 5 p.m. On Fridays, we announce the top two vote-getters as students of the week, featuring their stories online and in print in The Record on Sundays and our weekly newspapers.

This past week we had eight nominees out of which these two are our winners!

Nursima Ozgencil of Mahwah High School, at left, and Aidan Maleski of North Arlington High School

Aidan Maleski, junior, North Arlington High School

Aidan plays varsity soccer for North Arlington High School as well as club soccer for Kearny Thistle United and the New Jersey ODP team. He is involved in the student mentoring program, athletic council, biology club, and SADD/interact club. Aidan plans on studying exercise science in college.

Nursima Ozgencil, senior, Mahwah High School

In addition to being an excellent student with a strong work ethic, Nursima deserves to be honored for her commitment to community outreach. As co-president of the Club of Cultural Appreciation, Nursima uses her leadership skills to truly create a safe and positive environment where her classmates feel excited to share about their cultures. Outside of school, Nursima generously volunteers her time as an English teacher of Turkish refugees, and in medical and social wellness programs through Valley Hospital, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine’s M.I.N.D.S, and the Bergen County Commission on the Status of Women. Nursima is a member of the Biotechnology Research and Health Sciences Career Pathway.

