Congrats to this week's winners of the North Jersey student of the week poll for Feb. 2

Out of our 12 nominees, here are the two winners.

Congratulations!

Mattea Conforti, senior, Mountain Lakes High School

Mountain Lakes High School student Mattea Conforti.

Mattea took the lead with 24,223 votes in her favor. She started the Filmmakers Club with Mr. Butler. While doing this she sought out and invited 50 people, all ages, to join the club. One thing she is constantly doing is praising people and assisting them in Public Speaking, her nomination stated.

Alexa Cuevas, senior, Tenafly High School

Following Mattea, Alexa grabbed 14,837 votes taking second place. She has donated a tremendous amount of her time and services to the NY Hemophilia Chapter and New England Hemophilia Association, which features advocacy work for the community; this extends beyond her local community. She was selected to represent her state in Washington, D.C., advocating for support and funding for individuals affected by these disorders. She helps organize food drives for struggling Hispanic families as well. She has earned the Teen Impact Award for her work in the community and she continues to try to better herself and others. Recently, she was nominated for the 2024 MLK Youth Leadership Certificate of Merit Award for all of her efforts.

