Congratulations to 3BL Media's 2021 Responsible CEO of the Year Honorees!

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. --News Direct-- 3BL Media

NORTHAMPTON, Mass., October 25, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Today 3BL Media announced the recipients of the 2021 Responsible CEO of the Year Awards.

3BL Media presents these awards to corporate executives who embody bold, innovative leadership in delivering on environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments—and this year’s awardees demonstrate a commitment to ESG, worldwide and community impact, transparency and brands taking stands leadership.

Honorees of the 2021 Responsible CEO of the Year Awards are:

Responsible CEO of the Year: Public Benefit Corporation – David Rosenberg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, AeroFarms

Responsible CEO of the Year: Community Impact – Greg D. Carmichael, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Fifth Third Bank

Responsible CEO of the Year: ESG Transparency – Brian Chambers, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Owens Corning

Responsible CEO of the Year: Worldwide Impact – Revathi Advaithi, Chief Executive Officer, Flex

Responsible CEO of the Year: Brands Taking Stands® Leadership – Nandita Bakhshi, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of the West and Co-CEO BNP Paribas USA

Lifetime Achievement – Gary C. Kelly, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Southwest Airlines

Whether it was by navigating the pandemic, committing to ESG transparency, investing in the community, building a new sustainable company, using the power of their leadership position to empower a new wave of female leaders and innovators, this year’s honorees have helped to define responsible leadership.

"Exceptional leaders are rewarded for the financial performance of the companies they lead, but it's rare when they are celebrated for putting people and planet on the same plane as profit," said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media. “We congratulate the 2021 Responsible CEO Award winners for using their leadership position to drive environmental, social and governance performance and transparency."

Story continues

Being recognized as a Responsible CEO is especially meaningful as the judging panel consists of past recipients of 3BL Media’s Responsible CEO of the Year Award.

If you missed the live streamed event, you can register to view the on-demand replay here.

About 3BL Media

3BL Media delivers world-class, purpose-driven communications for leading global companies and NGOs. Our digital distribution, leadership and editorial platforms reach an audience of 10+ million, connecting clients to an unrivaled network of media, corporate leaders, investors, professionals, organizations and policymakers. We support sustainability leaders through peer networking and professional development while our annual summit, the 3BL Forum, inspires breakthrough thinking.

Contact

Margie KuchinskiBrand Marketing Director, 3BL Mediamkuchinski@3blmedia.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL Media on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/congratulations-to-3bl-medias-2021-responsible-ceo-of-the-year-honorees-866817398