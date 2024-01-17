Congregation Beth El proposes new synagogue in Waterford

Jan. 16—WATERFORD — After seven years without a building of its own, the Conservative Jewish Congregation Beth El has proposed building a new synagogue at 33 Kenyon Road.

The proposed 3,800-square-foot building would hold a maximum of 120 people, project architect Wayne Garrick told the Conservation Commission last week. A second,192-square-foot storage building would also be built on the site.

Congregation Beth El President Michael Cohen said Tuesday the synagogue will serve as a new home for Beth El, which in 2017 sold its former synagogue and 6 acres of land in New London to regional educational service center LEARN for $1.9 million.

The congregation currently rents space at the Temple Emanu-El (29 Dayton Road), located less than half-a-mile from where the new synagogue would be built, to hold its services. It has at times also rented space from the Crossroads Presbyterian Church at 70 Cross Road.

The congregation's office is located at 27 Shaw St. in New London.

Cohen said Tuesday it had sold its New London synagogue, which was 36,000 square feet, because it had become too large for the size of its congregation. Cohen said the congregation now has between 160 and 180 families.

"We felt that it was the right decision in 2017, to sell our building on 660 Ocean Avenue and we've been looking for a permanent home since then," Cohen said. "The purchase of the land in 2022 was the first step of achieving that goal."

In July 2022, the congregation purchased the 2.55-acre parcel of land at 33 Kenyon Road. for $139,000 from Thomas Moysey, according to town records. The goal of that purchase, and now, has always been to build a new synagogue there, Cohen said.

He added one of the factors that had drawn his congregation to the parcel had been that zoning already allowed "a house of worship" to be built there.

The congregation is now working with the town to get the approvals needed to begin construction.

"Our intent is to continue the process of meeting with the conservation commission and then, if appropriate, the planning and zoning (commission)," Cohen said.

"Speaking on behalf of the congregation, we're looking forward to having a new home," he added.

