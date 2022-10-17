Congregations from 6 houses of worship gather to remember people killed by gun violence

Members of six area houses of worship gathered today to remember and honor people killed by gun violence.

While not planned, this gathering had a powerful message taking place during a weekend of multiple shootings, including one that left three people dead in Pittsburgh.

RELATED COVERAGE: 3 people dead, 1 wounded after shooting in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood

The service attendants gathered outside of the Saint Paul Episcopal Church on Washington Road in Mount Lebanon.

T-shirts were put on display, each bearing there name of a recent victim of gun violence in Allegheny County.

“We need to know the depth of the pain and the community right now,” said reverend Noah Evans.

The gatherers are calling for change and demanding action from the community in order to end the ongoing violence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Missing Texas teen found driving in Nebraska with mother’s dead body in trunk 3 people dead, 1 wounded after shooting in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood; victims identified Woman charged after allegedly shooting at boyfriend over a dozen times in McKees Rocks overnight VIDEO:Police: Teenager dead after hit by vehicle in North Hills Village shopping center DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts